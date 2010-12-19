POLICE & COURTS

Two injured in car crash; driver charged with DWI

BRANT -- Two men were injured, one critically, in a rollover one-car crash Sunday morning on the Cattaraugus Indian Reservation.

Deputies from the Erie County Sheriff's Office are investigating the 8:40 a.m. crash. They charged the driver, Jeremy Long, 21, of Dunkirk, with driving while intoxicated and other traffic infractions.

The crash, on Milestrip Road, left Long in serious condition and his passenger, Reuben Vanevery, 20, of Irving, in critical condition in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, both with multiple injuries.

Vanevery was ejected from the vehicle, and Long was partially ejected. Neither man wore a seat belt, deputies said.

Deputies were called to the crash site near Route 20 after Long lost control of his eastbound vehicle while rounding a curve and crashed into a guardrail. Police said the vehicle left the road, rolled over and came to rest against a tree.

The two injured men were taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight helicopter.

***

Handgun and dagger found in inspection on bridge

NIAGARA FALLS -- A Buffalo man faces felony and misdemeanor gun charges stemming from his arrest Saturday morning at the Rainbow Bridge.

Border Patrol agents said that Edward L. Martin, 28, was found in possession of a loaded .45-caliber handgun during a vehicle inspection at about 2 a.m. Agents said they also confiscated a dagger from his vehicle.

Martin was charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

***

Lancaster village worker foils building break-in

An employee for the Village of Lancaster foiled a break-in Sunday morning at the village's Public Works Building on Broadway, according to Lancaster police.

The employee discovered a man carrying a tire iron inside the shop area of the building, near a broken window, and when the employee confronted the apparent burglar, the man fled.

The employee, who police did not identify, gave chase and tackled the man in the parking lot.

Police then charged Phillip M. Migdalski, 28, of Depew, with third-degree burglary, criminal mischief and possession of burglar's tools.

Migdalski was ordered held on $7,500 bail and is to reappear in court Tuesday.

***

Sheriff's deputy arrests two Sunday on DWI charges

An Erie County sheriff's deputy made a pair of driving-while-intoxicated arrests in Alden and Lancaster early Sunday.

Anthony W. Pease, 24, of Lancaster, was charged with DWI and traffic infractions after he was stopped for questioning about erratic driving on Walden Avenue in Alden. Deputies said a breath test indicated his blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent, more than twice the legal limit.

Jason R. Root, 29, of Angola, was arrested on Transit Road in Lancaster after he allegedly crashed his car into a road sign and left the scene. He was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident, and other infractions, authorities said. Deputies said he refused to take a breath test.

Deputy Simon Biegasiewicz made both arrests.

***

Bogus $100 bill seized at Smokin' Joe's complex

TOWN OF LEWISTON -- A counterfeit $100 bill was confiscated Saturday night from a customer at the Smokin' Joe's complex on Saunders Settlement Road, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

The customer is a regular at the business and frequently has his money checked there, according to police reports. He told deputies he head received the bill at a Canadian bank.

A cashier at Joe's told deputies the business has received numerous counterfeit bills of late, all originating from Canadian banks.

***

Two TV sets, computer among burglar's loot

A resident of the Schiller Park neighborhood told Buffalo police that someone looted his apartment of a 50-inch flat-screen television and other items.

A 32-inch TV set, a desk top computer and some video game equipment also was missing, police reported.

***

Residents and intruders in two confrontations

Buffalo police reported a couple of odd confrontations between city residents and intruders Sunday.

Shortly before 10 a.m., an unknown man kicked in the front door of a woman's home on Poultney Avenue. The man was standing in the front hallway when the woman's boyfriend confronted him.

According to police, the intruder said he was drunk, walked outside and got into his car, which was parked in the woman's driveway. He sat in the vehicle for several minutes before driving away.

About an hour later, a woman on Schreck Avenue said a man she identified as her landlord forced his way into her apartment. The victim said the landlord took two pieces of jewelry and left, saying he can do whatever he wants in the apartment.