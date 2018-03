SWAN, Thomas C. II

SWAN - Thomas C. II Formerly of Buffalo; December 14, 2010; beloved husband of Karen (Ortel) Swan; father of Thomas III (Dawn) and Sherry Swan; also survived by three grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday 2-4 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St., where funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM.