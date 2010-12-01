WILSON, Jessica M.

WILSON - Jessica M. Of West Valley, NY, November 28, 2010. Mother of Adria M. Wilson; daughter of Mark J. Wilson and Camela J. Wilson (nee Croakman); sister of Amanda L. (Ryan) Bartman and Alicia L. Wilson; aunt of Sophie and Cameron Bartman. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 271 E. Main St., Springville, NY, followed by a funeral service Thursday morning at 10 o'clock. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Benefit for Adria M. Wilson c/o Community Bank, 235 South Cascade Dr., Springville, NY 14141.