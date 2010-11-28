Video: Sunday at the Stadium -- Bills vs. Steelers

ORCHARD PARK -- There's a lot of red, white and blue among the tailgaters outside Ralph Wilson Stadium, but there's a good amount of black and gold, too.

11:53 a.m.: Sunday at the Stadium -- Thanksgiving-weekend style. See video above.

11:12 a.m.: Despite a 2-8 record, Bills fans told me they have many things to be thankful for this year.

I spoke with some people from the Rochester area, as well as fans from Kenmore, Town of Tonawanda, Pendleton and Buffalo. Check back shortly to see what they said.

No sign of any snow or precipitation out here yet. The skies are still cloudy and there's a decent breeze.

10:04 a.m.: Since it's Thanksgiving weekend, I'm asking Bills fans what they're most thankful for from their team. Check back for video of some of the answers.

How about you? What are you most thankful for as a Bills fan?

9:02 a.m.: Steelers fans are making a decent showing already this morning, at least in the Erie Community College parking lot.

There are two good-sized tailgates already set up by groups of Steelers fans. At one of the camps, most of the vehicles have Ontario license plates. They've also set up a 20-foot-high Canadian flag.

In terms of the weather forecast for the game, today's high temperature will reach the mid 30s, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters predict cloudy skies with scattered sprinkles or flurries this morning. Skies will clear a little this afternoon, with partly sunny conditions expected. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph, according to forecasters.

--Aaron Besecker