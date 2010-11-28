Seven By Seven / Seven things you need to know by 7 a.m.

1. Considerable debate has arisen in advance of this afternoon's meeting of the board of directors of the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp., which was all set to make a decision on the next phase of Buffalo's waterfront development. Will the directors plow ahead with the multimillion dollar plans that would have accompanied the now-dead Bass Pro Shops megastore? Or will they go back to their 2004 master plan and allow for something like what the "lighter, cheaper, quicker" advocates are calling for?

2. Weather permitting, students at Winchester Elementary School in West Seneca will celebrate the 71st anniversary of the school's opening by recreating the parade in 1939 from the old Aurora Street School to the then-new building at 650 Harlem Road. Joining them will be the former student who led that first parade -- Hugh Neeson, a first-grader at the time and the first student to walk through the doors of the school.

3. The full extent of the love-hate relationship that Niagara Falls residents have with the Robert Moses Parkway is expected to come out from 6 to 8 p.m. in a "public input session" in the Earl W. Brydges Library, 1425 Main St. Parkway opponents maintain that it cuts them off from the edge of the Niagara Gorge and funnels traffic away from the city. Parkway supporters said it provides a necessary link to Lewiston and Youngstown, along with access to the gorge during emergencies. Either way, it's unlikely anything will be done to the parkway right away. The state doesn't have any money to either close it down or revamp it.

4. Black Friday -- the biggest shopping day of the year -- was slightly busier than last year, making most retailers happy. Today -- Cyber Monday, the peak shopping day for online buyers -- promises to be more than slightly better. Much of Friday's increase was attributed to Internet purchases, which were up 12 percent.

5. Officials from the SPCA Serving Erie County will have their fingers crossed as State Supreme Court Justice Joseph R. Glownia returns to the bench today for the next round in the animal abuse case against Town of Aurora horse farm owner Beth Lynne Hoskins. For the 40 horses still in protective custody, it's costing nearly $25 a day to care for each of them and it's adding up to more than the donor-funded SPCA can afford. The animal protection agency hopes that Glownia will rule that Hoskins has to provide a financial bond to care for the horses.

6. Will this be the day that finally decides the 60th District State Senate race? As court deliberations resume today before State Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso in Niagara Falls, GOP challenger Mark J. Grisanti is leading incumbent Democrat Antoine M. Thompson by 527 votes after a count of absentee ballots. On the other hand, Caruso may postpone action until after the end of the special session of the State Legislature, which begins today in Albany.

7. News sports writer Milt Northrup has proclaimed the Monday Night Football game "Dog of the Day" (8:30 p.m., ESPN). And no wonder. It pits a pair of 3-8 teams against each other -- the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. Guys may wind up joining the ladies for a look at the premiere of "Unanswered Prayers" (9 p.m., Lifetime), a movie based on a song by country superstar Garth Brooks about a married man who suddenly encounters his old high school sweetheart.

