Hands off NPR; Congress must protect service from attacks from the right

National Public Radio fortunately survived the recent attempt by congressional flamethrowers to strip away its taxpayer support. But that was only the first attempt by the House Republican conference, which seems eager to repeal most of the 20th century. They should leave NPR alone.

They should keep their hands off because NPR consistently provides a quality alternative to ordinary radio fare, which includes the hate-radio knuckle-draggers whose rants dominate the airwaves in many markets. Over their din, NPR remains a trusted source of news and information.

NPR's firing of commentator Juan Williams -- after he said elsewhere that he felt nervous around people wearing Muslim garb on airplanes -- seems to have triggered the latest assault. Presidential wannabes say Williams' firing proves NPR's liberal bias.

Egged on by their comments, right-wingers already coiled up to spring at NPR -- because it seems to appeal to left-wingers -- let fly. They went onto a Web site that lets people recommend federal budget cuts and ranked NPR prime for the ax.

House Minority Whip Eric Cantor, R-Va., then moved on the House floor to cut off NPR's federal funding -- actually funneled through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The measure failed, largely because Democrats control the House until next year.

In truth, NPR has been a target in past decades, but coalitions of Republicans in Congress stood by it because it was the right thing to do. Today's critics of NPR will say that taxpayers shouldn't have to subsidize its programming, but it's the nonprofit nature of public broadcasting that allows it to provide thoughtful cultural and educational alternatives not dictated by ratings.

NPR reports that only a small percentage of its revenue, less than 10 percent, flows from taxpayers. It's a small percentage worth protecting. The folks who want to cut it would do so not to eliminate government largesse and narrow the federal budget deficit but because they don't like what NPR does.

Their public policy would amount to a great leap backward. It deserves the public protests -- in the form of a letter-writing campaign to Congress -- that erupted when Cantor attempted his stunt.