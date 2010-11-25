Sister Mary Elizabeth Duethorn, educator, organist Oct. 9, 1923 -- Nov. 24, 2010

Sister Mary Elizabeth Duethorn, a church organist and longtime educator, died Wednesday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital. She was 87.

A Lockport native, the former Virginia Frances Duethorn graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Lockport and joined the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur in 1944. She made her perpetual vows in 1952 and earned a bachelor of science degree in education at Mount St. Joseph's Teachers College, currently Medaille College, in 1963.

Sister Mary Elizabeth played the organ for St. Anthony's Catholic Church and other Lockport churches, and was the director of the St. Joseph Academy Split Club, a charitable organization. Her teaching career, which included instruction in music, including piano, took her to Lowell, Mass., Buffalo, Kenmore, Binghamton and, eventually, back to Lockport, where she taught at St. Mary's, St. Patrick's and St. John's schools.

After she retired, Sister Mary Elizabeth worked in the office of DeSales Elementary School in Lockport.

Survivors include three sisters, Shirley Oates, Jeannine Slate and Barbara Burns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary Center, 241 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo.

[rodda]