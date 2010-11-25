Deaths Death Notices
OLIVER, Agnes Morton (Cree)
OLIVER - Agnes Morton (Cree)
November 22, 2010, Beloved wife of Robert J. Oliver for 57 years; loving mother of Robert Hugh (Heather) Oliver; cherished grandmother of Winston and Bess Oliver; daughter of the late Matthew and Janet Cree; dear sister of Marion Given and the late Donald, George and Hugh Cree. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday from 2-4 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
