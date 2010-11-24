The auctioneer accused of stealing property from estates of the deceased could soon begin a tour of local courtrooms to answer multiple charges of theft.

Anthony F. Monkelban, 49, was taken into custody by U.S. marshals this week while hiding out at a recreational vehicle park in Denton, Texas, north of Dallas.

He fled Western New York in late August after complaints began piling up against him for failing to make good on payments for property he was supposed to liquidate on behalf of individuals who entrusted him with inherited possessions.

There are arrest warrants outstanding for Monkelban in Cheektowaga, Buffalo, Amherst, West Seneca, Orchard Park, Hamburg and Clarence and with the New York State Division of Parole.

Through a series of interviews, Investigator Douglas Wilson of the U.S. Marshals Service was able to track Monkelban to Denton, where he was living with a friend, a former Buffalo-area resident.

"He came outside for a cigarette, and the deputy marshals approached him. He offered no resistance, no reaction. He didn't say a word," Wilson said of the arrest.

Monkelban's acquaintance, who has lived in Texas for about 10 years, was not charged because he was unaware that his friend was wanted, Wilson explained.

Monkelban had told people in the Buffalo area that he could auction goods and property from the estates of their deceased relatives. But when these people questioned him about why it was taking so long to auction the property, he lied to them, authorities said.

He contended that his father had just died and that he needed time to grieve and clear up his father's estate.

"He said his dad had passed away," Wilson said, "but I spoke with his father Monday, and he's alive and well."

Another part of the scam Monkelban allegedly carried out included a woman who had shown up with him and whom he identified as a grown daughter who sells antiques over the Internet.

"He has a daughter, but she has had no contact with him in several years," Wilson said.

Monkelban, originally from Cheektowaga, is believed to have sold some of the stolen items at a flea market there before he left Western New York. His last residence here was in the Southern Tier hamlet of Delevan. Prior to that, he had completed his second sentence in state prison on a conviction for grand larceny, which previously landed him behind bars.

In reacting to Monkelban's arrest, estate specialist Sandra D. Ziemer, who had suggested his services to individuals with estates, said that she was the first of many to seek a warrant for his arrest last summer as soon as she concluded that he was a crook. Ziemer said she had no way of knowing that Monkelban was not reputable.

"He is the first person in 33 years of my business who has deceived me," Ziemer said. "I even paid him $200 to take down three small trees at my home in Clarence, and he stole my husband's chain saw."

If Monkelban waives an extradition hearing in Texas, he could be returned to Western New York in two weeks, authorities said. But if he seeks a hearing, it could take three months before he is back here for arraignment in local courts.

