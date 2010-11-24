Body count rises as manhunt intensifies in dark thrill ride

Call him "The Driver." That's all that's necessary in the movie "Faster." He drives a 1970 Chevelle SST, whose engine is probably the prevailing music in the film's soundtrack.

The second thing The Driver does on being released from 10 years in The Joint is to take his gun -- a Ruger Super Redhawk Alaskan -- and put a .45 bullet in the dead center of a telemarketer's forehead.

(The first thing he did was visit the old friend who got him the Chevelle, the Alaskan and the address. He wasn't much for small talk there, either.)

Granted, telemarketers can be annoying but, hey, there are limits to what one should be allowed to do about their depredations. Obviously, this "Driver" fellow is a man with a more significant beef, which we have yet to discover.

The Driver's chief antagonist throughout the movie is introduced to us as The Killer. He drives a 2008 Ferrari. His gun is a Heckler and Koch USP. But then, he and his beautiful girlfriend have lots and lots of guns -- exotic and fancy ones mostly. A couple of outrageously expensive cars, too.

And issues. Boy, does the The Killer ever have issues.

But cars -- muscle and otherwise -- are the big thing in "Faster." So are the exotic and very cool guns. "Boys and their toys," you know.

Words? Not so much. The movie's director, George Tilman Jr. ("Men of Honor," "Soul Food," "Notorious") has even estimated that the entire speaking part of Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson -- who plays The Driver -- amounts to about 18 words. By all means, think The Terminator, because The Driver has a lot in common with him, including a few metal parts. But then, he also has a lot in common with The Driver -- as played by Ryan O'Neal -- in Walter Hill's 1978 film "The Driver," of which this is a distant spinoff, if not exactly a remake.

The Driver does cry on cue in the movie, once. That's why, as Master Thespian might put it, Dwayne Johnson can brag to one and all that driving and shooting and minuscule speaking part be damned, some actual acting was involved in the making of "Faster."

I'm not going to argue the point with him. I wouldn't advise you to, either.

I don't think Oliver Jackson-Cohen -- who plays The Killer -- would. Nor would Billy Bob Thornton, who plays the ultra-funky junkie cop who's on The Driver's case, after his release from prison leads to a good-sized body count, most of it the result of bullets fired dead center to the forehead from that Ruger Super Redhawk Alaskan.

The Cop's partner is played by Carla Gugino. She and Ollie and Billy Bob seem to have split up the words of actual dialogue they didn't to give to Dwayne.

It's a very watchable, if decidedly antisocial, B-movie, i.e. relatively short, brutal, cheap and enjoyably to the point. In the old days, they could have paired it with "Unstoppable" to make for one terrific action double bill.

Lest it seem awfully nasty to be unveiled on Thanksgiving week, you should know that there is a seldom remarked-upon tradition of opening dark moviehouse fare for the holiday. It is presumed that all those kids coming home from college -- the ones who fill the bars with reunions -- are eager for places to go when the stuffing and gravy and cozy domesticity begin to pall.

What you're watching in "Faster" is The Driver, on his first few days out of prison, going down his checklist of those responsible for the death of his brother and for even more unpleasant things. He's got all the right hardware for vengeance. He even has a fairly strong ethic about it; he never bothers to kill anyone he has no specific beef with.

And while he does that, we watch The Killer and The Cops closing in from different sides.

There's a nice twist at the end that you may see coming, if you're looking for a twist. (Which I wasn't. Consequently, I didn't.)

A snappy, nasty B-movie.

And it all ends the way such a hardware-and-gearhead fantasy should -- with the music of a muscle car motor as it rides down the highway in search of more asphalt, and presumably more victims.

And with a more-or-less human being inside.

> REVIEW

Faster

Review: 3 stars (Out of 4)

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Maggie Grace, Carla Gugino and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in the high-horsepower, high-caliber action film about an ex-con released from a 10-year sentence out for revenge. Directed by George Tilman Jr. Rated R; now playing at area theaters.

