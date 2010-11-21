The daily dish ...

Lohan out of picture...

Lindsay Lohan won't be playing 1970s porn star Linda Lovelace in "Inferno."

Writer-director Matthew Wilder says his production team is in negotiations with another actress and will make an announcement soon.

Some media reports say the 24-year-old starlet quit to focus on her court-ordered rehab for drug addiction; others say Wilder wanted her replaced.

The "Mean Girls" star is expected to be in rehab in Southern California until at least Jan. 3.

The actress has become more of a tabloid mainstay than box-office draw since a pair of high-profile arrests in 2007 led to a drug and drunken-driving case. A judge last month ordered Lohan to rehab. It was her fifth time in court since May. The ruling allowed her to avoid a fourth trip to jail.

***

Lincolnesque role...

Academy Award-winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis is preparing for his role as Abraham Lincoln by visiting the state where the former president began his political career.

DreamWorks Studios says Day-Lewis will star in the Steven Spielberg-directed film "Lincoln." The movie is based on the book "Team of Rivals" by Doris Kearns Goodwin, who joined Day-Lewis on his tour in Illinois.

The State Journal-Register reports the actor toured several historic sites Friday in Springfield, including the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum, the Lincoln Home and the Old State Capitol, where Lincoln served as a legislator.

Filming is expected to begin next fall, and the movie is to be released in late 2012.

***

William for king...

Prince William and his fiance, Kate Middleton, should be Britain's next king and queen, not the heir to the throne, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, two polls showed Saturday.

An ICM poll, published in Britain's News of the World newspaper, showed that 64 percent of people wanted William and his future bride as next in line to the throne, while a YouGov poll in the Sunday Times found the majority of Britons thought William would make a better king than his father, Charles.

Charles, 62, is currently next in line to the throne, now occupied by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 84. The British public has no say in who should be their next king or queen, a largely symbolic role in a country run as a parliamentary democracy.

***

No split with Cowell...

Simon Cowell's fiancee, Mezhgan Hussainy, has dismissed ongoing reports the couple has split, insisting the claims are "nonsense."

The music mogul proposed to the makeup artist earlier this year, and they were rumored to wed within months.

But Cowell has spent much of 2010 in the U.K. filming his reality show "The X Factor," while Hussainy has been working in Los Angeles, prompting many to speculate the romance had come to an end.

However, she is adamant she's still engaged to Cowell and reveals the lovers speak on the phone up to five times a day.

Hussainy tells Britain's Mail on Sunday, "I still love him and he says he still loves me and we are still engaged -- as far as I know.

"We've been apart for a while. Of course I miss him. It's not easy being apart and even one day apart is hard when you are in love. But he's got his work in England and I've got my work here in Los Angeles."