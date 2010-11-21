Kinect is cool, but Microsoft needs to work out the bugs

I've been excited about Microsoft's new Kinect accessory for the Xbox 360 ever since I played a demonstration of it last year.

Kinect is a sophisticated camera and sensor system that allows users to play games by just making motions in front of their TV screen or by speaking commands.

Although Microsoft clearly developed Kinect as an answer to Nintendo's motion-sensing Wii, the software giant has much greater ambitions for it. Instead of being just a new game console accessory, Kinect offers a demonstration of how we might interact with living room electronics and even our PCs in the future.

I tested out the system for a week and it works well, albeit with an occasional lag between my movement and its corresponding on-screen motion. With nothing in your hands and nothing underfoot but the floor, you can learn new dance moves, drive a racing kart, get a decent workout or raft down a raging river with a friend.

And many of the games for it are a lot of fun. My kids got a kick out of "Kinect Adventures," which comes in the box with the system. They enjoyed playing a 3-D version of the classic "Blockbuster" game, blowing up on-screen blocks by batting virtual balls at them. They also had fun making their on-screen raft hop over obstacles by jumping up and down in front of the screen.

For my part, I enjoyed "Dance Central" from Harmonix -- the same folks that created "Guitar Hero" and "Rock Band." The game is a natural for Kinect, because it walks you through sophisticated dance routines step by step without the annoyance of a controller. I'm never going to be a dance star, but the game made me at least feel like I don't have two left feet.

By taking away the barrier of the game controller, Kinect at its best allows gamers to completely immerse themselves in what they are playing. It reminds me of the imaginary games my best friend and I played when we were kids, pretending our clothes were superhero uniforms or that we had light sabers in our hands.

But Kinect does more than play games. You can use it to launch applications, rent and watch movies, play music and tune in a live sporting event using gestures or spoken commands. As such, Kinect offers a glimpse of how we might one day just wave at the TV to change the channel or simply tell it what we want to watch rather than trying to find and figure out increasingly complicated remote controls.

Yet Kinect often feels like a half-baked beta product. There are loads of issues that Microsoft and its partners need to work through.

For now, just about every Xbox game will either require Kinect or will be incompatible with it; there's almost nothing in between. And even the games that are designed for use with Kinect don't take full advantage of it.

Ubisoft's "Your Shape: Fitness Evolved" is a good example. Unlike the fitness games designed for the Wii or the PlayStation 3, you don't have to use any kind of controller or platform; you just stand in front of the screen and mimic the movements of your virtual trainer. That works well, but there were many points at which I wished the game tapped into Kinect's voice-recognition abilities. Instead of being able to just tell the system my weight or that I'm a male, I had to try to touch tiny on-screen buttons by waving my hand in the air. I almost wished I could just use a physical controller.

But it's not just the games that don't fully embrace Kinect. The Xbox system as a whole supports it only halfheartedly.

You can't use Kinect to navigate the Xbox's main screen. Instead, Microsoft has created a special Kinect area with only a handful of applications and options. Many popular features or settings are unavailable. If you want to access the Xbox Live marketplace, watch a movie on Netflix or log into Facebook on the Xbox 360, you need to grab your controller.

Even in the Kinect hub, the use of Kinect features is inconsistent. You can use your voice to specify which videos to watch in the ESPN application, but you can't use your voice to search for a movie or find a song in the Zune application. Instead, you have to wave at the screen. If your couch or seat isn't positioned directly in front of the Kinect sensor, you have to constantly stand up to interact with it, even if you just want to watch a movie.

In testing Kinect applications and games, I often found myself bouncing back and forth between using gestures, my voice or even the traditional controller, not because I wanted to, but because certain screens would demand that I interact with them in particular ways. The result was that the interface was a frustrating mess.

Kinect is brand-new, so it's not surprising that Microsoft and its partners are still trying to figure out how to best use it. I hope they do that soon, because it would be a shame to let Kinect's potential go to waste.