Defying death, even in a body bag

Albert P. Sudduth survived many firefights in Vietnam, but he always managed to escape being wounded by enemy bullets, booby traps, grenades, mortars and even a machete.

He never would have imagined that death would approach him in the form of an insect-borne disease, but it did.

"I'd been medivaced to a ship and then pronounced dead. I was put in a body bag and placed in the ship's morgue, where I woke up," he said.

Malaria had knocked him out and almost put him 6 feet under.

The path that took him to his near-death experience started at age 18, when he was working at a vegetable packaging plant on Kentucky Street in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

"I received a letter from Uncle Sam saying, 'I want you.' I'd been classified 1-A in the draft. My brother was already in the Army, and I didn't want any of that," he said. "I decided to enlist in the Marines."

After completing basic training at Parris Island, S.C., and additional instruction at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Sudduth served as a Military Police officer in Norfolk, Va., but his stateside duty was short-lived.

"I was shipped to California, where I received jungle warfare training, and the next thing I knew, I was on a plane to Okinawa. I thought I'd be serving there as an MP."

Think again.

Four days after arriving in Asia, he was back up in the air.

"On my fifth day, I was in Vietnam," he said. "Two days later, I was out in the bush, and we set up a perimeter, and somehow a Red Chinese soldier came up behind me with a machete. He stepped on a twig, and it cracked.

"I heard it, turned around and took my rifle off safety, but I'd been told not to fire at anyone in the perimeter."

Sudduth said he hesitated, thinking that the man with the big blade might be a fellow member of his unit trying "to put fear in me to stay alert" throughout the night.

In the instant he contemplated whether to obey orders and not shoot, the machete-wielding man turned and fled.

"Five minutes later, I realized he really was the enemy," Sudduth said. "He threw a bomb toward me, but I was in a foxhole."

The lesson learned that night, Sudduth said, was "not to trust anybody but my own instincts."

He quickly became a battle-seasoned fighter, with his bravery becoming more accomplished, often with him serving as the "point man" for Fox Company in the 3rd Battalion, while out on patrols in search of North Vietnamese and Viet Cong.

"I came face to face with the enemy, and whoever pulled their weapon first was the winner," he said. "The other would turn and run, or you'd get into a firefight."

But his most deadly encounter, the Ford Stamping Plant retiree recalls, involved an attack by a mosquito.

"I was out in the bush, and a female mosquito laid her eggs on me; I'd get hot one minute and cold the next," he said. "I was so hot that they put ice on me, and I melted it.

"The last thing I remember is walking onto the chopper and being medivaced to a ship called the USS Sanctuary."

What happened after that, he said, was petrifying.

"A young man entered [the room]. He came through the hatch, and I was sitting up. The body bag I was in wasn't zippered. When he saw me, he 'flew.' Then he came back and said, 'You're dead.'

"I said, 'Do I look like I'm dead?'

"He 'flew' again. That's when I realized I was in the morgue with other bodies around me."

The morgue attendant then returned a third time with two doctors.

"By then, I'd jumped off the gurney," he said. "They didn't say much to me, except, 'Come on,' and grabbed me up under my arms. I must have passed out again, and they took me back up on top to the medical section where the other patients were.

"I came to three days later, and they explained to me that it was a mistake. I didn't say anything. I was happy to be alive."

He recuperated on the ship for about a month, and what next?

"I was sent back into the bush."

Sudduth continued fighting the enemy and dodging death and, fortunately, had no further near-fatal encounters with mosquitoes.

On top of that, he adds, he sometimes experiences survivor's guilt, saying he did no more than was expected of him and yet made it home while others never did.

Despite all this, Sudduth says, he's happy to be alive but, to this day, suffers from the trauma of encounters with the enemy and of mistakenly being pronounced dead.

"I have nightmares about that body bag. I have nightmares about firefights. I have nightmares about mortars. I have a bunch of nightmares," he said. "These things just don't go away."

***

Albert P. Sudduth, 59

Hometown: Steubenville, Ohio

Residence: Buffalo

Branch: Marine Corps

Rank: Lance corporal

War zone: Vietnam

Years of service: 1969-71

Most prominent honor: Vietnam Campaign Ribbon

Specialties: Military Police and infantry