King Collins is no public servant

I do not understand why they are playing nice with the guy who is pummeling them.

Our smaller cultural groups are taking a beating from Chris Collins. If they are serious about survival, they should take the gloves off and pound back.

The county executive's 2011 budget funds his top 10 cultural attractions, but strips funding from all others. There is nothing beyond that he can do to hurt the dozens of smaller theater companies, museums and dance troupes. There is no reason for them to hold their fire. To my mind, Collins leaves them little choice but to go to court. Ready. Aim. Sue.

Despite a likely $14 million budget surplus -- and an $88 million "rainy day" fund -- Collins is axing the $625,000 that was spread among dozens of smaller culturals. Everybody from Shakespeare in the Park, to Buffalo City Ballet, to Theater of Youth gets the kiss-off. For many, it is the kiss of death.

Rallies where people play dead on the steps of the Rath Building make for great theater. They do not get your funding back. Heartfelt pleas make sense to sensible people. They do not penetrate Collins' culturally hardened heart.

Public demonstrations and cries for mercy are mere irritants to Collins, the equivalent of finding a hair in his soup. What matters to our CEO-turned-county executive is political gain and his bottom-line budget. Unless cultural groups pull in outside money, like the Zoo-Philharmonic-Albright heavyweights he continues to fund, they are, in his mind, of no use. Frivolous. Frippery.

The slashed culturals are not going to win politically. The County Legislature will in the coming weeks likely repad the cultural funding. But Collins will undoubtedly veto it. There probably is not a two-thirds majority to override his denial, so the money will stay cut. Collins wins. Artists, actors, dancers -- and the hordes of taxpayers entertained by them -- lose.

Randall Kramer, head of the Greater Buffalo Cultural Alliance, said arts groups have their eyes on the courthouse.

"We have not had exhaustive discussions yet," Kramer told me. "But we are definitely considering the possibility."

They would not be the first to try to legally loosen Collins's grip on disputed dollars. Six Democratic legislators sued two weeks ago to set loose the $208,539 that the Legislature OK'd last year for Erie Community College -- but Collins never paid out.

Similarly, legislators last year set aside $1.7 million for 2010, mostly for culturals. Collins held on to the money, claiming he needed to wait until year's-end to see if the county can afford it. Call me a cynic, but I doubt that those arts dollars will -- in Collins World -- magically reappear.

Kramer said cultural groups want to see what happens with the ECC lawsuit before going to court. If Collins is legally forced to fork over the ECC funds, the culturals -- to my mind -- have no excuse not to sue. If they win, their share of the held-back $1.7 million at least ensures survival for another year.

I hate to see government-by-lawsuit. But a county executive who acts more like a king than a public servant leaves people little choice.

e-mail: desmonde@buffnews.com