LONG, Isabelle D. (Megson)

LONG - Isabelle D. (nee Megson)

November 17, 2010, beloved wife of the late Robert J. Long; dearest mother of Roberta J. Fuhrman and Deborah A. Long; she is survived by many loving family members and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street (between Union and Dick Roads), where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from Infant of Prague Church at 10:00 AM. Friends invited. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com