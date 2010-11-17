House Democrats re-elect Pelosi as leader

Nancy Pelosi was re-elected Wednesday as the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives -- and by so doing, her party members sent a loud message to President Obama: They expect her to stand up for liberal Democratic principles against a White House they fear is wobbly on them.

Pelosi, the speaker of the House for the last four years, easily survived a challenge from moderate Rep. Heath Shuler of North Carolina. The vote for the California lawmaker was 150-43.

Democrats no longer will control the House in the 112th Congress, which will begin in January, but they re-elected the same team they have in the current Congress, though with different titles: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland will be the minority whip, and whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina will assume a new position as assistant leader. John Larson of Connecticut will remain the caucus chairman.

The Buffalo area's two Democratic House members -- Reps. Brian Higgins of Buffalo and Louise M. Slaughter of Fairport -- voted for Pelosi.

Higgins cited Pelosi's "ability to get things done." Still, he noted that the House may have been too ambitious under her leadership -- passing bills that never could pass the Senate but that could cause serious political problems for some Democrats who voted for them.

As for Shuler's campaign against her, Higgins said: "It wasn't a real race. There wasn't any momentum behind him."

Slaughter, Pelosi's longtime friend and ally, had served in the leadership position of Rules Committee chairwoman for the last two years, steering Pelosi's agenda to the House floor.

As expected, Republicans on Wednesday chose John Boehner of Ohio as the speaker and Eric Cantor of Virginia as the majority leader; they have been the No. 1 and No. 2 GOP House leaders in the current Congress.

Democratic liberals -- who dominate the House caucus -- are upset that the Obama White House compromised on the health care overhaul, the economic stimulus and global warming initiatives, and they also have a new concern. They want to extend Bush-era tax cuts only for individuals who earn less than $200,000 a year and families who make less than $250,000, a position that Obama firmly supported until recently, when the White House began sending mixed signals.

"We're making sure the White House hears the message," said Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif.

News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski contributed to this report.