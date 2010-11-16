NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

>Woman, 84, struck, killed by pickup in Pavilion

PAVILION -- An elderly woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she was struck by a pickup truck as she crossed Route 63, Genesee County sheriff's officials said.

Authorities said Dorothy Ring, 84, of Pavilion, was in a crosswalk just before 12:30 p.m. when she was hit by the pickup, driven by Larry A. Cook, Jr., 24, of Avon, who was turning from Route 19 onto Route 63.

>Alcohol, speed are blamed in Orleans County crash

RIDGEWAY -- Orleans County sheriff's deputies say alcohol and excessive speed were to blame for a crash that injured the driver of an SUV on Marshall Road just north of the Erie Canal at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Ryan E. Davis, 26, was trapped for about 35 minutes before Ridgeway firefighters extricated him. He was being evaluated in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, late Tuesday. Deputies said his SUV sheared off a utility pole, struck a culvert and went airborne before coming to rest upright in a drainage ditch.

Officers plan to charge Davis with felony DWI, driving with a revoked license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and other traffic violations.

>Suspect in robberies denied bid to quash confessions

A judge Tuesday rejected a bid by the alleged mastermind of the so-called "zip-tie" armed robberies to quash his signed confessions.

"This has been fully and adequately litigated," State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns said in denying the motion by Art Swain Jr., 21. Burns previously affirmed the legality of the confessions during pretrial hearings.

Swain, who is acting as his own attorney, faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted of the six armed robberies and attempted robberies in Erie County between January and March. The charges include the attempted robbery of a Town of Tonawanda jewelry store that ended in the arrest of Swain and Joshua Green, 20, on March 2.

Green pleaded guilty Friday to felony attempted robbery for being the getaway driver in the last incident. Both men also face charges for a robbery in Niagara Falls in February.

The two allegedly used plastic zip ties to bind their victims.

>Turn in front of patrol car brings arrest on drug counts

TOWN OF NIAGARA -- A Niagara Falls man who made an unsafe U-turn in front of a Niagara County sheriff's patrol car Monday was found with 15 small plastic envelopes, each containing a gram of marijuana, deputies said.

Shawn M. Pryor, 28, of LaSalle Avenue, was stopped in the 7100 block of Lauer Road just after 1 a.m. Deputies said Pryor handed over the envelopes. He was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and driving without a license, deputies said.

>Mother of girl hurt in fall is suing Niagara County

LOCKPORT -- The mother of an 11-year-old girl who fell from an upper-story window in an abandoned building owned by Niagara County has filed a lawsuit against the county.

The suit by Jennifer Sargent, of North Adam Street, filed Monday in State Supreme Court, does not specify the damages being sought. No judge has been assigned to the case yet.

When a notice of claim was filed in July, attorney Denis Bastible of the Cellino & Barnes law firm said the victim, Katie Sargent, broke her jaw in the fall at the old Flintkote plant on Mill Street June 10.

The county owns the former building materials plant as the result of a tax foreclosure a decade ago.

>Falls woman indicted in parental kidnapping

A Niagara Falls woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of international parental kidnapping after taking a child to Jamaica in violation of a custody arrangement, U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. reported Tuesday.

If convicted, Tricia Griffith, 35, faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Fauzia K. Mattingly, Griffith was arrested Nov. 6 at JFK International Airport in New York City by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents after returning from Jamaica.

The trip violated a custodial arrangement set up by State Supreme Court forbidding her from taking a child out of the country without the knowledge or permission of the child's father, authorities said.

>Amherst woman accused of abandoning pet cat

TOWN OF LOCKPORT -- An Amherst woman is accused of abandoning a pet on the side of Plank Road, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

Penny Greiner-Jacob, 43, of Leonore Road, was found stopped on the shoulder of the road with her hazard lights on by sheriff's deputies just after 3 p.m. Saturday. Deputies said she had been feeding a cat and then left without the cat.

She told deputies that she knew it was wrong but planned to abandon the cat because it was her mother's cat and her mother was allergic to it.

Deputies issued the woman an appearance ticket for Town of Lockport Court on Tuesday, and she agreed to take the cat to the SPCA, which was later confirmed by sheriff's deputies.