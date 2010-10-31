Rusin gets show in NT gallery

Len Rusin, North Tonawanda wildlife artist, has a reputation as a painter of outdoor scenes and subjects.

His skill with detail and overall perspective has garnered Rusin many awards, feature shows and first-place honors, as well as positions as an artist-in-residence in Acadia National Park in Maine in 2007 and in Grand Canyon National Park in 2008. His most recent honor was for an elk portrait that was chosen for the 2010 Colorado Habitat Stamp.

He has a listing of more than two dozen award-winning works that span more than 25 years of painting.

Rusin will have a one-man show, displaying many of those works, at Partners in Art at 79 Webster St., North Tonawanda, beginning Saturday and continuing to Nov. 27. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the gallery.

To view Rusin's originals and prints, go to lenrusinart.com.

-----

>Additional permits

Beginning Monday, deer hunters can obtain additional Deer Management Permits (DMP) for selected areas in Western New York.

For area hunters, the DEC will send DMPs to those previously denied in Wildlife Management Units (WMU) 8T (160), 8W (410) 9S (200). The number of permits to be issued is given in parentheses.

Leftover DMPs will be granted until all have been taken in these area WMUs: 8A, 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 9A, and 9F.

A list of units with available leftover DMPs can be viewed at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/6399.html.

-----

>Outdoors collegiates

There is an active pilot program organized by the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club for college kids interested in exploring the outdoors.

"It is a Pilot program begun here in Buffalo that matches up local ADK Chapters with local colleges or universities," writes John P. Gilewicz, vice president of the Niagara Frontier Chapter.

The program includes hiking, orienteering, cross-country skiing, winter mountaineering in the High Peaks, and workshops on wilderness first aid, map and compass, and outdoor leadership training. For details, call 515-8939.

-----

>Sportsmen vote

A Safari Club International poll taken to measure sportsmen interest in upcoming elections and hot-button issues indicates about 90 percent of hunter/sportsmen will be going to the polls on Tuesday.

A survey of 500 randomly selected, self-identified sportsmen across the nation in September found that nearly half felt sportsmen's interests have been underrated.

About 80 percent of these respondents believe things have gotten on the wrong track. Even more, 93 percent, have concerns about gun ownership rights. Of that group, 74 percent expressed strong concerns about those rights.

A 60 percent reply sees a potential for new laws governing ammunition and further restrictions on hunting and guns through environmentally friendly laws.

The most overwhelming response on issues presented was a 93 percent approval of state rather than federal government regulation of wildlife management.

Area candidates have made their positions known on hunting, shooting and gun ownership. Before heading to the voting booth Tuesday, check out the detailed SCOPE rating of all persons holding and seeking political office in Western New York. Go to scopeny.org and click on "2010 Candidate Report Card."

e-mail: odrswill@gmail.com