HUNCHAR - Anne F. (Sladich)

October 30, 2010 of Springville, NY. Beloved wife of the late John J. Hunchar; dearest mother of Karen (Gary) Ritenour and Elizabeth (Daniel) Cappola; fond grandmother of Kathryn Ritenour; sister of Mary Sladich; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 271 E. Main St., Springville, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Aloysius Church, Springville. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, Springville or American Diabetes Association, 315 Alberta Dr., Suite 102, Amherst, NY 14226.