As the black-tied, cigarette-waving creator of the classic science-fiction television show "The Twilight Zone," Rod Serling was not exactly a master of subtlety.

His authoritative, idiosyncratic and poetic monologues left no doubt in viewer's minds about Serling's attitude toward the topic of a particular episode. That frankness and urgency, combined with incisive writing and often spellbinding performances, was precisely what allowed viewers to overcome Serling's tendency to moralize and lent the show its unique charm and appeal.

Modern-day acolytes of the show -- much like adherents of its even more eye-roll inducing sci-fi cousin, "Star Trek" -- are fierce in their dedication to Serling's vision. Locally, one of his biggest fans is Kurt Schneiderman, the founder of the unabashedly Marxist theater company known as the Subversive Theatre Collective and no stranger to overt moralizing himself. (Another "Twilight Zone" show, "Twilight Zone Redux," is running concurrently in an American Repertory Theatre of Western New York production at Buffalo East.)

For the second year running, Schneiderman has pulled together a production that pays homage to the half-hour series, the first section of which opened Oct. 21 in the Manny Fried Playhouse. Unlike Schneiderman's last "Twilight Zone" homage, the original play "Waterboarding Blues," he's opted for a much more straightforward approach this time around.

The production features seven "Twilight Zone" episodes, essentially lifted straight from the original teleplays and plopped unceremoniously onto the Subversive stage. They're broken up into two alternating evenings (dubbed "UHF" and "VHF" night, respectively). I saw the "UHF" night, which featured four classic episodes.

The first was audience favorite "Eye of the Beholder," directed by Larry Smith and featuring JennaBeth Stockman as a woman who undergoes one final procedure to cure her "ugliness." Next was "Four O'Clock," by far the most compelling of the group, which featured Jack Agugliaro as a neurotic bachelor on a maniac's mission to rid the world of evil.

After that, we saw "The Obsolete Man," featuring the compelling Trey Wydysh as a librarian declared obsolete by the heartless machinery of an Orwellian state -- a role originally played by Burgess Meredith. The theme of that particular episode rings especially true for Erie County residents, who recently learned of County Executive Chris Collins' controversial plan to slash funding to local libraries and cultural organizations.

The last episode was an anti-death penalty tale about an execution in a small Southern town inexplicably enveloped by darkness.

All of this is well and good. But when adapting a teleplay to the stage, a director should ask exactly what a theatrical presentation of the material adds to its value or our contemporary understanding of it. What should compel someone to trudge out to the Manny Fried Playhouse to see something that is much more fully realized on their television screens or online, where all the original "Twilight Zone" episodes are available for free?

The answer, in this case, is not much. The performances are passable rather than extraordinary. The stagecraft is occasionally clever -- as with the use of shadow puppetry in the first episode -- but rarely achieves the visual impact that made it possible to stomach the sometimes overblown premises of the television show.

Some technical problems (no doubt resolved by now) may have stifled some of the pacing and performances on opening night. But the root problem with this show lies largely in its conceit rather than the slickness of its execution.

***

WHAT: Subversive Twilight Zones‘

2 stars (out of 4)

WHEN: Through Nov. 14

WHERE: Presented by Subversive Theatre in the Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave.

TICKETS: $15

INFO: www.subversivetheatre.org, 884-4858