Constantino selected to coach Falls boys

The Niagara Falls School Board Thursday night named Salvatore Constantino as the new boys basketball coach at Niagara Falls.

Constantino, who was the girls' varsity basketball coach last season, replaces Giulio Colangelo as boys coach. Michael Esposito will take over as Wolverines girls coach.

Constantino was one of four candidates to interview for boys coach at the Falls, according to Athletic Director John Forcucci. Forcucci said Colangelo had a good win-loss record and ran "a very strong program" for years, but that Constantino "had a very good interview, and a good vision for the program and for the students."

Forcucci said all coaches are evaluated at the end of each season, and "the previous athletic director and principal felt they wanted to go in a different direction."

They were seeking on-court and off-court program changes."

All eight board members present voted unanimously for Constantino's appointment, with no comment and no debate.

Colangelo went 84-11 in four seasons as coach, succeeding Dan Bazzani after the 2005-06 season. Colangelo guided the Wolverines to the state final in 2008 and 2009. Niagara Falls lost both of those title games in Glens Falls, with the '09 team's only loss in 25 games coming against Newburgh.

The Falls went 15-5 last year, losing in the Section VI quarterfinals to Clarence, 68-66.

