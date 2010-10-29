Aldermen discuss cutting pay

Aldermen should be given the choice of cutting their salaries for 2011 to set the tone for City Hall austerity, Alderman Jack L. Smith Jr. said Thursday.

And Alderman Andrew D. Chapman vowed that if the city ends up raising property taxes for next year, he will work for free in 2011.

Smith is sponsoring an amendment to the City Charter, to appear on Wednesday's Council agenda, which would give the aldermen the right to select their salaries individually for next year, as long as they don't go higher than the current pay.

Aldermen are paid $8,000 a year, except for the Council president, who receives $8,500.

The charter says the salaries of elected officials can be altered only during July of odd-numbered years, which also happen to be the years that elections for city offices are held.

That's why a charter amendment is needed to cut pay, a move that Smith, D-2nd Ward, said would be effective only during 2011. A public hearing would be required; Smith's resolution would schedule that for Nov. 17, the same night the Council plans to adopt the 2011 budget.

"We're going to be asking departments to make sacrifices," Smith said. "This will give each alderman a chance to decide how much of a sacrifice they want to make."

"I love it," said Chapman, R-4th Ward. "We should all cut our pay."

"I don't think it's necessary," said Alderman Kenneth M. Genewick, R-5th Ward. "I treat it like a job and I put a lot of hours and effort into it. It's something I use to help support my family. Ultimately, we're judged on the work we do and our voters decide whether we deserve the pay we get."

Mayor Michael W. Tucker said the Council can do what it wants with the salaries, but he commented, "I can honestly tell you, I've never had anybody tell me they think the aldermen are overpaid."

Chapman and Smith have publicly vowed not to vote for a budget that increases property taxes, despite heavy pressure on property taxes from falling state aid and sales tax receipts and increasing expenses for salaries of unionized workers, pensions for retirees and health insurance for active and retired workers alike.

Tucker has warned that the city might end up laying off some employees. Sixteen took early retirements and are leaving the payroll as of today.

"If I can't come in with a zero budget [increase], I'm not going to get paid," Chapman said. "I'll work for free. I don't want to do that."

Tucker said, "I don't think $8,000 will make much of a difference [in the budget], but it's their prerogative."

Smith said he hasn't decided what he would do with his pay yet; he said it depends how the budget comes out.

"If I'm satisfied with the budget, [his reduction] might not be anything," he said.

