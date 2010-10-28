Everybody's Column

Health reform law is escalating cost of care

Evidence continues to mount that the health reform law is not reducing health care costs or working as predicted by the president.

First, we have local health insurers asking for double-digit rate increases on some policies in anticipation of higher costs to insure "children" on family contracts to age 26 and to make up for lost government support for the Medicare Advantage plans so helpful to seniors.

Second, the majority of people with pre-existing conditions -- told that they can now buy insurance -- aren't doing so because they've discovered that premiums would be $600 or so per month. Many health insurers have long offered coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, but stipulated that the pre-existing condition wouldn't be covered for the first 11 months or so. That was a reasonable approach. Why should someone with a prior condition or planning an operation be able to buy insurance today for the same price as anyone else and have the operation tomorrow and expect it to be covered?

Third, 10 million people with health savings accounts will find next year that they will no longer be able to make tax-free withdrawals from those account to pay for some 15,000 over-the-counter medicines. The Joint Committee on Taxation says this will cost those Americans $5 billion.

And now we have major employers beginning to inform their employees that they will have to pay more for their health insurance programs or accept a cut in benefits as a result of this health"reform."

Richard F. Teetsel

Tonawanda

***

Country needs to take better care of veterans

I watched a segment on "60 Minutes" concerning homeless veterans. It made me cry to think about all those people who served our country and are now without a roof over their head. It's a national disgrace.

Then I thought about all of the individuals running for elected office; wanting to be our political leaders and the money they spend to spread dirt on their opponents.

Every person running for elected office should take two-thirds of that money and create a fund to help homeless veterans. Change the laws if you have to. Our country used to stand for something besides greed. Wake up, America.

Joseph Allen

Buffalo

***

Faded handicap tag leads to $100 ticket

Recently, a family member had appointments at a Buffalo hospital. We parked in the hospital's parking ramp, occupying a handicapped space and displaying a legitimate handicapped parking permit.

We left the hospital six hours later and discovered a ticket from the City of Buffalo with a fine of $100. The reason that we received the ticket is: "Parked in handicapped area, can't read, unreadable."

Our town clerk issued the permit. The tag is punched and valid through September 2013. The issuing clerk indelibly inscribed the date, the last three digits of the tag-holder's driver's license and the name and phone number of the issuing locality at the bottom of the tag. We received this ticket because the print on the tag had faded from the sunlight. The inscribed information would be difficult to read outside of the vehicle. Holding the pass in my hand, I can read the required information.

Be forewarned: If you are a handicapped tag holder or a good Samaritan transporting a neighbor or family member in Buffalo, you could be the recipient of a $100 parking violation if the sunlight has faded the inscribed information on the parking permit.

The City of Buffalo has to be very desperate for money if the police have to target handicapped persons legitimately parked in hospital parking ramps.

James E. Graham Jr.

Warsaw

***

Why didn't NFTA make deal to keep Dug's Dive open?

Here we go again folks: Another Peace Bridge, Bass Pro debacle, admittedly on a much smaller scale. Dug's Dive restaurant owner Tucker Curtin wanted to stay open year-round on Buffalo's waterfront. His current lease requires him to close Oct. 15. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority executive director and his bureaucratic buffoons were in a tizzy over the extra costs that the NFTA would incur in a year-round operation. Nonsense! It's a shame that the NFTA could not get this deal done, and let a successful seasonal business be successful year-round.

John C. Travers Jr.

Hamburg

***

Let's redouble efforts, plant more trees in city

Four years after the October storm, vivid memories linger, and it's easy to see why. A staggering 85 percent of Buffalo's 65,000 trees were damaged. Even today, city streets are pockmarked and scarred by stumps waiting to be removed. Last month, six deteriorated trees across from my home were finally removed.

Buffalo tried to recover. The National Arbor Day Foundation even awarded Buffalo and Re-Tree Western New York its 2008 Project Award for environmental stewardship. Still, it's not enough. Even before the storm, the city had only 12 percent tree cover, well below the 30 percent national average. The Olmsted parks had decreased from 40,000 trees to only 12,000. Then the storm hit.

Beyond aesthetics, trees reduce air pollution and absorb thousands of gallons of excess water from aging sewer systems, preventing overflow into local waterways. They could also grow green in Buffalo's piggy bank. Studies show tree-lined streets increase property values 15 percent, and according to the New York City park service, every dollar spent on trees creates $5.60 in benefits.

The greatest benefit, however, would be a morale boost for our proud but discouraged Rust Belt community. Right now, that's something Buffalo sorely needs.

Ryan McCarthy

Kenmore

***

UB dental students do an excellent job

I am responding to the recent News article concerning the University at Buffalo Dental School. I can state personally without hesitation that the service is excellent and the students and instructors spend quality time with the patients. The surroundings and the atmosphere are very relaxing.

I could go on and on, but the gist of this letter is if you have the time to take advantage of this affordable service, you will come out smiling once they are finished with you.

Morris W. Brown Jr.

Buffalo