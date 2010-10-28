AROUND THE STATE

Jury convicts jeweler of fatally burning wife

WHITE PLAINS (AP) -- A jeweler whose clients included Donald Trump and Yoko Ono was convicted Wednesday of murdering his wife by incinerating her in an oil drum.

Werner Lippe, 68, of Cortlandt, had confessed to the killing three times, but then recanted and testified to his innocence. His defense stressed that no trace of the body was found, and an earlier jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Jurors at Lippe's retrial in Westchester County Court deliberated for eight hours over two days and asked to hear each of Lippe's recorded confessions.

On one recording -- by a friend wearing a wire for the police -- Lippe said of his wife, "She doesn't exist anymore. They can't find her."

When the verdict was announced, Lippe stood stone-faced. But friends and relatives of the victim, Faith Lippe, 49, smiled and embraced.

"We now have a small piece of closure that will allow us to stop dwelling on Faith's death so we can start celebrating her life," said Shari Caradonna, a cousin of the victim.

***

Library unit acquires Maya Angelou's papers

NEW YORK (AP) -- More than 300 boxes of poet Maya Angelou's personal papers, including letters from Malcolm X and James Baldwin and several scribbled revisions of the poem she wrote to celebrate President Bill Clinton's 1993 inauguration, will be made public at a New York library.

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture plans to announce the papers' acquisition this week.

Angelou, 82, said she sought out the Harlem institution -- a research unit of the New York Public Library -- as a home for works that include notes for her acclaimed autobiography "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" and the inaugural poem "On the Pulse of Morning."

Angelou said Tuesday that she revised the poem about 10 times before getting it right.

"I had to continue to go back for the melody of the language," she told the Associated Press in a telephone interview.

The deal was sealed after a two-year negotiation, said Schomburg director Howard Dodson, who has known Angelou for 20 years. He declined to reveal the terms.