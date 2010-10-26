Gitmo prisoner from Canada admits guilt in soldier's death

Toronto-born Omar Khadr, Guantanamo's youngest and last Western detainee, pleaded guilty Monday to committing war crimes under a plea deal meant to send him home to Canada next year.

In a 50-paragraph statement, Khadr admits he was a murderer, al-Qaida conspirator and spy in Afghanistan in July 2002. He was 15.

To authenticate the statement, the judge -- Army Col. Patrick Parrish -- spent less than an hour questioning Khadr, who replied only "yes" and "no" to questions -- mostly in a whisper.

Khadr wore a dark suit and tie and hunched intently over the plea agreement that would return him to Canada in a year to serve seven more years in prison there.

Captured near dead in a firefight in Afghanistan, he has grown to a bearded, strapping 6-foot-plus man behind the razor wire at Camp Delta.

In the agreement, according to two legal sources with direct knowledge, Khadr says he eagerly took part in a July 28, 2002, firefight with U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan that mortally wounded Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer, 28, of Albuquerque, N.M.

Speer's widow, Tabitha, wore a black dress to court and sat weeping when the portion about her husband's murder was mentioned.

Sources said that, in the plea, Khadr also says he had aspired as a teen to kill Americans and Jews and described his father, Ahmed Said, as a part of Osama bin Laden's inner circle, a trusted confidant and fundraiser.

Parrish said the full text would be released today.

"Omar Khadr is not a victim. He's not a child-soldier," said Navy Capt. John F. Murphy, the Pentagon's chief military commissions prosecutor. "He's convicted on his own words."

Khadr's plea spared him the possibility of life in prison, had he been convicted at trial.

Under a deal sealed through an exchange of diplomatic notes on Saturday, the United States will support a plan to transfer him to Canada at age 25 to serve the last seven years of the eight-year sentence.

Khadr's Canadian lawyer cast his young client as a victim. "He had to come to a hellish decision," said Dennis Edney, "and he had to make it on his own to get out of Guantanamo Bay."

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government has not pledged to receive Khadr even if Washington invokes the prisoner transfer treaty between the United States and Canada. It was unclear how the Pentagon would release him in a year, under the agreement, if Canada refused to imprison him for the next seven.

"We've put him on a track to freedom in the prime of his life," lamented former Utah National Guard Sgt. Layne Morris, who was left blinded in one eye at age 40 by the firefight that captured Khadr.

Were Khadr to serve all eight years, he would be 32 on his release. "That's a whole lot of life left to do a whole lot of damage," Morris said.

Khadr, born in Toronto to immigrant parents, was apprenticed to al-Qaida as a boy and jailed as a teen here among allegedly hardened American-hating ideologues and jihadists.