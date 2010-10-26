NICOSIA, Gary J. Sr.

NICOSIA - Gary J. Sr. October 25, 2010 of Alden, NY. Beloved father of Nicole Nicosia, Dawn (Aaron) Barnett, Katy Nicosia and Gary J. "G.J." Nicosia Jr.; dear grandfather of Trent and Mikayla; dearest son of Benjamin J. and Jayne G. (nee Piech) Nicosia; brother of Gail (William) Betzig and Suzanne Jacobs; fiance; of Gillian Manchester; uncle of Will and Ben (Jessica) Betzig, and special cousin of Roger Guy and Rita Nicosia. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.), where funeral services will be held on Thursday at 8:45 AM and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9:30 AM. Mr. Nicosia was a Navy Seabee during the Vietnam War, serving in Puerto Rico, a retiree of the NYS Division of Parole with over 25 years of service, past president of the Southtown Builders Assn, Past Director of the Niagara Frontier Builders Assn, member of U.S.T.A and a master gardener in Genesee County. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo.