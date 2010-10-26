Existing home sales set mark for month ; September's record rise counters gloom factors

Sales of U.S. existing homes rose in September by the most on record, a sign that cheaper borrowing costs are helping stabilize an industry that's battling the head winds of foreclosures and joblessness.

Purchases increased by 10 percent, to an annual rate of 4.53 million, from 4.12 million in August, the National Association of Realtors said Monday in Washington. Economists forecast that sales would rise to a 4.3 million pace, according to the median projection in a Bloomberg News survey. The median price fell by 2.4 percent from a year earlier.

The lowest mortgage rates on record and cheaper homes are enticing some buyers and providing a backstop for the industry at the epicenter of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. At the same time, the housing recovery will be slowed by unemployment that is expected to exceed 9 percent through 2011 and foreclosures that add to the inventory of unsold homes.

"Even with this improvement, you're still at a remarkably depressed level," said Tom Porcelli, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets Corp. in New York. "We're going to continue to muddle along here, given the supply-demand imbalance."

Compared with a year earlier, sales of existing homes were down by 19 percent before adjusting for seasonal patterns.

Sales last month rose in all four regions, the report showed, led by a 14.5 percent jump in the Midwest.

The median price decreased by 2.4 percent, to $171,700, last month from September 2009.

Purchases of single-family homes rose by 10 percent, to an annual rate of 3.97 million, in September from a month earlier, the group said.

The number of previously owned homes on the market fell by 1.9 percent, to 4.04 million. At the current sales pace, it would take 10.7 months to sell those houses, compared with 12 months in August.

Month's supply would need to drop to eight to nine months in order to stabilize home prices, according to the Realtors group.

Distressed sales, which include foreclosures and short sales in which the bank agrees to take less than the full amount of the mortgage, accounted for 35 percent of total sales.

The Federal Reserve and other regulators are "intensively" examining financial firms' home-foreclosure practices and expect preliminary findings next month, Fed Chairman Ben S. Bernanke said Monday at a housing conference in Arlington, Va.

"More than 20 percent of borrowers owe more than their home is worth, and an additional 33 percent have equity cushions of 10 percent or less, putting them at risk should house prices decline much further," Bernanke said. "With housing markets still weak, high levels of mortgage distress may well persist for some time to come."