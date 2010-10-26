AROUND THE WORLD

Unilateral action seen as Palestinian option

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) -- The Palestinian president said Monday that Israel has been taking unilateral steps for decades by building settlements, so the Palestinians might take one of their own -- asking the United Nations to recognize their independent state.

President Mahmoud Abbas was replying to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said the only path to peace is negotiations. The threat of unilateral action indicates the depth of the crisis over peace talks restarted just last month at the urging of President Obama.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are at the heart of the current stalemate. Netanyahu imposed a 10-month halt to new construction in settlements last November to bring Palestinians back to the table.

Netanyahu faced stiff opposition to the building restrictions from inside his government and said he would not renew the measure, which expired Sept. 26. Construction has begun on more than 500 new homes since then, according to officials at the settlements and a count by the Associated Press.

Residents flee as quake triggers tsunami alert

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- A powerful earthquake hit off western Indonesia late Monday, briefly triggering a tsunami warning that sent thousands of panicked residents fleeing to high ground.

The 7.7-magnitude temblor struck at a depth of 13 miles off the island of Sumatra, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

At least five towns in the provinces of Bengkulu and West Sumatra were badly jolted, officials and witnesses said, as were the nearby Mentawai Islands.

"Everyone was running out of their houses," Sofyan Alawi, a resident in the city of Padang, said, adding that, because of loudspeakers from mosques blaring out tsunami warnings, the roads leading to surrounding hills quickly became jammed with cars and motorcycles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, said Ade Edward, a disaster management agency official.

Church of the Nativity to undergo renovation

BETHLEHEM, West Bank (AP) -- The Palestinian government is planning an ambitious restoration project for the ancient church that marks the place where, according to tradition, Jesus was born.

Ziad Bandak, an official working on the restoration, said the renovation of the Church of the Nativity here is expected to take several years and cost millions of dollars.

Bandak said Monday that this is the first comprehensive restoration project on the church since it was completed in the fourth century.

The church was built over the grotto where tradition holds that Jesus was born.

Officials see stabilizing of cholera outbreak

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) -- A cholera outbreak that has killed more than 250 people in rural Haiti is stabilizing, health officials said Monday, as aid groups and the government race to prevent it from spreading to the capital's squalid camps of earthquake survivors.

The disease was expected to continue spreading, but aid groups and the government said that a drop in the death rate and in the number of new cases suggested that the advance of the disease could be more gradual than feared.