Around & about

Beckham undecided

David Beckham plans to play out the final year of his contract with the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2011 while continuing to hope he'll play for England again.

Beckham says in an interview with The Associated Press that he doesn't know what will happen after his Galaxy contract expires next year but that he wants to play soccer "as long as my legs can take me."

Beckham has a five-year contract with Major League Soccer worth $32.5 million. He could buy out the final year and leave next month when the playoffs end. But he says his family is happy living in Los Angeles and he can't see them moving.

The 35-year-old superstar says he is "80 to 85 percent" fit after tearing his Achilles' tendon while playing on loan with AC Milan in March. The injury sidelined him for six months.

***

LeGrand subject of talk

With Eric LeGrand showing no signs of improvement since suffering a spinal cord injury more than a week ago, Greg Schiano knew the concern and anxiety was increasing for his Rutgers football players.

So when the team held its normal Sunday meeting, Schiano talked to his players about their fears, giving them the opportunity to sort things out.

"I think last night was good," Schiano said Monday. "We had a chance without any deadline ahead of us, we had a chance as a team to talk through some things. Certainly, the unknown is a scary thing. I think there is a strong belief within our team and family and there is a strong belief in God and what he is capable of doing."

LeGrand has been paralyzed from the neck down since making a tackle on a kickoff return on Oct. 16.

***

New events on hold

Olympic officials say they need more time to review women's ski jumping and other events before deciding whether to include them in the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

The International Olympic Committee looks "favorably" on the proposed events but won't make a final decision until after their world championships in 2011, two senior officials told The Associated Press.

From News and wire service reports.