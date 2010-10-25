A tragic loss and a fateful comic strip

There's the story of how Robert G. Schneider earned a Silver Star for valor in World War II by stringing radio cable while under German fire and how the comic strip "Li'l Abner" saved his life when he returned from the night mission.

But that tale will have to wait a moment while the 89-year-old retired sales manager pays tribute to an old friend from the war.

"There was a Jewish young man who loved his camera. He was nuts about that camera. Every time he could get ahold of some film, he was taking pictures. Then one night, he was assigned to guard duty," Schneider said.

"He told me, 'Bob, I'm going to die tonight,' and he gave me his camera, his greatest worldly possession. I said to him, 'We all have those thoughts. Go on your duty, and when you come back tomorrow morning, I'll give you your camera.'

"He said, 'No, Bob, I'm positive I'm going to die.' He was very calm about this."

The night in Germany got off to a bad start, Schneider recalled. German soldiers lobbed an explosive device beside the house where Schneider, then 21, was resting inside. The explosion knocked out the windows and, worse, destroyed the camera hanging from a hook on the wall.

When dawn broke, Schneider was exposed to the darkest of news.

"I was informed that the guys on guard did not return from their patrol," he said. "It was just terrible. It cast a pall on the few of us that were there."

Since that day, Schneider has never forgotten his friend from New York City.

"As a matter of fact, I just visited the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., and I remembered him right there," Schneider said.

Before his friend's grim premonition, Schneider, a member of the 104th "Timberwolf" Division, had experienced his own brushes with death.

On Nov. 24, 1944, a couple of weeks before he would participate in the Battle of the Bulge, he was given the risky job of stringing radio communication cable across an open field under the cover of night.

However, night proved to be of little protection.

According to the citation he received with the Silver Star, Schneider's progress "was held up by enemy machine-gun fire [and] he laid his wire aside and stealthily moved to a position from which he eliminated the enemy gun crew with well-placed grenades.

"Returning to his wire, he then crossed eight hundred yards of open terrain and completed his mission."

But he was soon confronted with another harrowing problem.

Schneider had begun his mission before receiving the password of the day that would allow him safe return to the rest of his unit, which was taking cover in an abandoned house at the edge of a village.

"A new kid was guarding the basement of a house that I was trying to enter. He said, 'Who is it?' when he saw me crawling. I said, 'American.' He asked what the password was. I said, 'I don't have it.' The kid said, 'I'm going to have to kill you.' His machine gun, honestly, was rattling right beneath my nose."

Thinking fast, Schneider recalled reading the "Li'l Abner" comic strip earlier that day in Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper.

"I asked the kid if I could tell him what happened to Li'l Abner that day, would he let me in. He called back to his commander in the basement, and they said that would be OK."

Schneider quickly recited the goofy comic character's doings and was spared death.

So what happened to Li'l Abner on that long-ago day?

Schneider says the passage of decades has erased that recollection.

But he hasn't forgotten that later on the same day, he once again drew upon his ability to talk his way out of jams when he convinced several Germans into thinking twice before attacking him.

When the enemy entered the basement of a house where Schneider was guarding two German prisoners behind a partly damaged stone wall, he uttered enough words in German to make the enemy understand they were going to have a serious standoff, if they engaged.

The German troops were cautious, in part, because they knew he had two of their comrades. In fact, the Germans had used concussion grenades earlier rather than deadly "potato masher" grenades when attacking the house, so as to avoid killing the prisoners.

Schneider's bantering bought enough time, and American troops arrived, frightening off the Germans who outnumbered him.

That, too, contributed to the Silver Star he earned, according to the citation.

But all that heroic action under intense stress, Schneider says, does not match the sacrifice his young Jewish friend made.

In his mind's eye, there is an image of the long-dead soldier who loved to snap photographs, and, Schneider says, that image "will always remain."

***

Robert G. Schneider, 89

• Hometown: Buffalo

• Residence: Cheektowaga

• Branch: Army

• Rank: Master sergeant

• War zone: Europe

• Years of service: 1941-45

• Most prominent honors: Silver Star, European Campaign Medal

• Specialty: Infantry