Sister Alice Callaghan, a longtime educator who ministered in the Diocese of Buffalo for 65 years, died Thursday in Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, Clarence. She was 97.

Born in Northumberland, Pa., she entered the Sisters of St. Joseph in 1932 and professed her final vows in 1935. She celebrated her diamond jubilee in 2008. Sister Alice earned a bachelor's degree in Education from Mount St. Joseph Teachers College in 1939 and a master's in education, with minors in mathematics and science, from the University of Detroit in 1952. After several years in elementary education and at Mount St. Joseph Teachers College, Sister Alice taught mathematics, science and religion at Our Lady of Victory Academy, Lackawanna; Bishop O'Hern High School, Buffalo; and Cardinal Mindszenty High School, Dunkirk.

She taught at Mount St. Joseph Academy for 18 years. Her love of her subject matter, coupled with her energy and enthusiasm, encouraged several of her students to enter the field of education, colleagues said. Over the next 25 years, she was active in the religious renewal encouraged by Vatican II and the Associate Program of the Sisters of St. Joseph. She served in a variety of roles at the Counseling Center for Religious, the Diocesan Counseling Center, the Sisters of St. Joseph Administrative Center and at St. Boniface and St. Martin de Porres parishes.

She retired in 2000.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 7 p.m. Monday in the Sisters of St. Joseph Residence, 4975 Strickler Road, Clarence.

