HARPER, Paul V.

HARPER - Paul V. Of Grand Island, NY, October 22, 2010, beloved husband of Freda R. (Higdon) Harper; dearest father of Carol R. (Harold) Rolfe, Robert P. (Christie), Paul J. and Margaret A. Harper; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Private services. Memorials to Himalayan Health Care, Inc., PO Box 737, Planetarium Station, New York, NY 10024. Mr. Harper was an Army veteran of WWII and a member of the Buffalo Police Department for 25 years. Arrangements by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435.