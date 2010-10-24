Lawmakers expected to reject wind project ; Constituents oppose turbines near shoreline

The Niagara County Legislature will likely revoke its support of a potential wind power project in Lake Ontario next month, but hopes to do so in a way that will avoid offending business interests.

"I don't want to discourage any companies that want to come here by a resolution that's too negative," Legislature Chairman William L. Ross said last week.

The New York Power Authority plans to award one or more contracts for the installation. A special committee appointed to study the issue, led by Legislator Clyde L. Burmaster, will draw up the resolution for the Nov. 16 Legislature meeting.

Burmaster, R-Ransomville, said it will differ little from the resolution he and two colleagues introduced into the Legislature in July. To prevent that one from passing, Ross persuaded them to accept a study committee.

The County Legislature passed resolutions in favor of Niagara County being considered for the project last year and in March of this year.

But in July, legislators began to feel the heat from their constituents, who had learned that the projects entail constructing between 40 and 166 turbines, each 420 feet high, within two miles of shore.

Repealing the county's support "has to be phrased in such a way that this is the wrong project and the wrong time for this county," Ross said. "We're not ready for this project yet and I don't think we can get the support for it."

"That's the only issue. It has nothing to do with [disapproving of] wind energy," said Burmaster, whose district includes Youngstown.

Legislator Renae Kimble, a wind power supporter, said she thinks the Legislature should simply drop the issue.

"I don't think there's any need for the county to pass a resolution on this," said Kimble, D-Niagara Falls. "When you pass a resolution against something, you look bad to the business community no matter how delicately it's worded."

Burmaster and Kory Schuler, governmental affairs director for the Niagara USA Chamber, griped that the Power Authority supplied no information whatsoever in response to the committee's requests for data on jobs, economic impact or host community benefits from the wind project.

The stretch between Youngstown and Wilson was among 17 feasible spots in Lakes Erie and Ontario listed by the Power Authority in its request for proposals.

Interests ranging from Old Fort Niagara and the Youngstown Yacht Club to fishing boat captains and recreational boaters made it clear at public meetings and in e-mails to the Legislature they fear the impact if the turbines ever were built between Youngstown and Wilson.

Five bids were submitted to the authority in June, but it has refused to disclose which locations the bidders are interested in. There's a chance the whole issue could be moot as far as Niagara County is concerned, if none of the companies are interested in the local site.

Schuler said he'd like to know that. "If it's released in a timely fashion so we don't have to put ourselves out there, that is the best-case scenario," he said.

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com