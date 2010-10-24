LARIVEY, John E. "Jack"

October 19, 2010, beloved husband of Susan M. (Kimmitt) Larivey; father of Joseph J. and Matthew C. (Megan) Larivey; son of the late Edward and Ethel (McLeod) Larivey and his late stepmother, Dora Larivey; brother of Gisela (Hans) Theuerkauf, Louise Ann (Herman) Keiling, Judith (Steve) Brown, and the late David Larivey; also survived by an aunt, Margaret (Larivey) May, other family Margaret Hanrahan Cullen, Jane (Peter) Hanrahan Bugiera, several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held Saturday morning at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church. Arrangements by the R. MACKOWIAK FUNERAL HOME INC., Dunkirk, NY.