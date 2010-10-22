Reporters' Notebook / Bits and pieces of news...

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to psychologist and psychedelic campaigner Timothy Leary, born on this date in 1920, "You're only as young as the last time you changed your mind."

***

THINKING SMALL -- Motoring in Miniature holds its 40th annual Toy Show, believed to be the oldest show of its kind in the nation, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Hearthstone Manor, 333 Dick Road, Depew. Antique and collectible toys will be featured. Proceeds benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign.

***

MEET THE MEAT -- South Buffalo Post 721, American Legion, holds its annual Fall Meat Raffle on Saturday in the Legion Hall at 136 Cazenovia St. Doors open at 6 p.m., first spin at 7. Admission is $3 and includes refreshments and snacks.

***

REMEMBERING -- The third annual Grace Swiston Memorial Fundraiser, which benefits the Western New York chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Squires Tap Room, 127 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda. Admission is $5 at the door for an afternoon of food, football-themed basket raffles and a cash bar. For info, call 626-0600 or 692-2093.

***

WING FLING -- Creative and traditional sauces will be judged and sold at the fourth annual Chicken Wing Sauce Competition from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Franklinville Aristocrats Chapter 1517, I.O.O.B., 16 Park Square. Proceeds benefit Roswell Park Cancer Institute, in memory of Lucille Mikucki, winner of the creative sauce division in 2008, who battled breast cancer. Also door prizes, raffles, beverage specials and, of course, wings.

***

BIG APPLE -- Clarence United Methodist Church, 10205 Greiner Road at Strickler Road, holds its 26th annual Apple Festival from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in its Family Life Center. Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a Chiavetta's chicken barbecue is available from 3 to 6.

There also will be numerous nonprofit organizations selling unique "gifts you feel good giving." The Lions Club also will collect eyeglasses and hearing aids. Homemade apple pies are $10 and can be ordered in advance by calling 759-8921. Pies also can be purchased to donate to the Clarence Food Pantry's Thanksgiving dinner drive.

***

GET DANCING -- St. Vincent de Paul School in Spring Brook sponsors its second annual Southtowns Disco from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday in Michael's Banquet Hall, 4885 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Tickets are $25 and include hors d'oeuvres, dessert, coffee and live music by Disco Duck. There's also a cash bar. for info, call 652-8697.

***

PROSIT! -- Orchard Park Post 567, American Legion, 3740 N. Buffalo Road, hosts an Oktoberfest starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, with authentic German food and draft beer and plenty of games and raffles. Music by the Schnickelfritzers begins at 6:30. Tickets are $25. Proceeds benefit the building fund and Memorial Wall.

***

WEEKEND MENU -- Chiavetta's chicken barbecue, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today; $9. Western New York Maritime High School, 266 Genesee St. Also theme baskets and raffles.

Pork chop dinner, 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday; $9, $5 kids under 12. Advance tickets only (call 683-5254, 651-0319 or 652-1798). Selbert Hall, Annunciation Catholic Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Also theme basket auction.

Semiannual spaghetti dinner, with beverages and desserts, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; $7, $3 kids under 10, under 3 free. St. Aloysius School Hall, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Sponsored by Bishop Benincasa Council, Knights of Columbus.

German dinner, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday; $9, $5.50 kids 6 to 11, under 5 free. Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.

Old-fashioned breakfast with pancakes, french toast, eggs any style, bacon, ham and sausages, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Freewill offering. Grace Lutheran Church, 174 Cazenovia St.

Annual Harvest Festival Dinner with roast beef, starts at noon Sunday; $8.50. St. John Kanty Catholic Church, 101 Swinburne St. off Broadway.

Spaghetti dinner with homemade meatballs and wine, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; $9, $5 kids under 10. Holy Cross School Hall, Niagara and Maryland streets. Also theme basket auction.

Pasta dinner, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday; $7, $5 kids under 10. St. Francis High School Student Dining Room in Friars' Hall, 4129 Lake Shore Road, Athol Springs. Also chance auction.

Hawaiian Luau with pig roast and Hawaiian chicken buffet, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, festivities continuing until 9; $10. Corpus Christi Church, Clark and Kent streets near the Broadway Market. Also Tiki cash bar, Hawaiian casino, music and theme baskets.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY -- Irene Decker, Brynn Leonard, Jenna Hassett, Mary Ellen Prell, Kellie A. Rooth, Kim Greiner Hartnett, Donna Lalli, Maggie McLaughlin, Derek Sobczak, Tracy Hooley, Arlene Burgio, Gert Luther, Denise McCabe, Eloise Popp, Elizabeth Parks, Cathy Carfagna, Mary Fleming, Georgine Tripodi, Nelda Silva, Ken Tomaka, Sarah Needham, Sister Madeline Marie Jedrzejewski, Mark Gaughan, Len Lenihan, Fortunato Pezzimenti, Roger O. Becker, Nicholas Castiglione, Laurie Burgasser, Jack Mulderig and Barbara Klopp.

SATURDAY -- Susan Kelleher, Pattie Mazur, Mary Healy, Mickey Carroll, David Troutman, Marie Simoncelli, Ruth Bernhardt, Stephanie Young, Zack Connors, Jay Zawawa, Andrei Reinhorn, Rev. Darius Pridgen, Madison Klimowicz, Emily Fruehauf, Sara Marsowicz, Kyle Pietz, Sister Mary Edmundine Adamczak, Mark Panek, Steve Glynn, Bob Schafer Sr. and Andrei Reinhorn.

AND SUNDAY -- Carol Feind, Sharon Gleason, John GangloffMargaret C. Caldwell, Christian Ruby, Carl Austin, Doris O'Connor, Kathleen Foote, Matthew McDonald, Peggy Lalley, Joe Weiss, Madonna Lathrop, Rich Holstein, Cathie Zak, Melanie Gburek, Nancy Nathan, Carl Montante, Florian May, Michael Decker, Joan Foran and Joseph Lipski.

e-mail: olaffub@buffnews.com