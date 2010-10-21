Poll brings horrid tidings for Paladino -- down 37 ; 'Unfavorable' of 69% worse than Paterson

Less than two weeks before Election Day, the pollsters at Siena College on Wednesday delivered to Carl P. Paladino news that couldn't be more ill-timed: a 37-point deficit in his campaign for governor against Democrat Andrew M. Cuomo.

The new poll showing Cuomo leading by 63 to 26 percent with 9 percent undecided arrived just before a scheduled fundraiser in Syracuse. And the dismal results were hardly expected to produce a stampede of supporters eager to fork over donations.

Paladino's unfavorable rating among New Yorkers is at a lower level than Gov. David A. Paterson has ever experienced, according to Siena pollster Steve Greenberg. Sixty-nine percent called Paladino a "loose cannon."

Most experts say the steady decline in the polls after Paladino's resounding victory in September's Republican primary seriously dampens his campaign on many fronts, including money, volunteers -- and enthusiasm.

"What's happened here is that the issues surrounding Carl in recent weeks -- particularly the gay issues -- have hurt him and given Cuomo momentum," said former Erie County Republican Chairman Robert E. Davis. "He's got to stop Cuomo's momentum and strengthen his own message of reform in Albany through lower taxes and less spending -- and that he's not a career politician."

That seems to be the game plan, according to Paladino spokesman Michael R. Caputo. He said Paladino this week starts a "significant media buy" throughout the state to be financed by a combination of campaign donations and the candidate's own funds.

Though he sidestepped questions about the effects of the poll on fundraising, Caputo dismissed it as inconsistent with the results of the campaign's internal polling -- which he did not release.

"Whenever we get in conversation with people wringing their hands about polls, we point to Carl's wildly successful blowout [over Rick Lazio] in the primary," Caputo said.

"[The polls] couldn't predict then, and they can't predict now -- especially Siena," he added.

Paladino also plans rallies in Oswego and Corning on Friday, Caputo said.

"Andrew Cuomo managed to knock us off our message," Caputo acknowledged. "But now Carl will be out there talking about his plan for New York and openly challenging Andrew Cuomo and his debacle at HUD, when he was in charge of nearly blowing up the global economy."

Caputo was referring to Paladino's accusation that Cuomo's policies as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in the Clinton administration led to the subprime mortgage crisis that helped spawn the recession -- an allegation that Cuomo denies.

But after a series of gaffes by Paladino on the campaign trail, the new Siena poll reflects a far different situation for the Buffalo real estate developer. Since the Sept. 14 primary, he engaged in a shouting match with a New York Post reporter, called Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver a "criminal" while addressing Manhattan business leaders and made a series of disparaging remarks about gays.

As a result, the Siena poll reported that he is now viewed unfavorably by 69 percent of the likely voters surveyed, compared with 34 percent who have a negative opinion of Cuomo.

Also among the more telling indicators of trouble for Paladino, 64 percent of upstate voters view him unfavorably, compared with 29 percent who have a favorable opinion of him.

In a Cuomo-Paladino matchup upstate, the poll shows Cuomo leading by 57 percent to 33 percent.

"Cuomo leads by 59 points in New York City, 25 points in the downstate suburbs and 24 points upstate. He leads by 22 points among men and 50 points among women. He leads by better than 2-to-1 among independent voters and even has the support of 30 percent of Republicans, while Paladino has the support of just 9 percent of Democrats and 26 percent of independents," Greenberg said.

In other statewide races, Democratic State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli has a 49 percent to 32 percent lead over Republican Harry Wilson, while Democrat Eric T. Schneiderman has a 44 percent to 37 percent lead over Republican Daniel M. Donovan Jr. Nineteen percent of voters in both of those races said they were undecided.

In U.S. Senate races, according to the poll, two-term Sen. Charles E. Schumer, a Democrat, is topping his GOP opponent, Jay Townsend, by 67 percent to 28 percent, and Democratic incumbent Kirsten E. Gillibrand is up 60 percent to 31 percent over Republican Joseph J. DioGuardi.

The poll of 647 likely voters, taken Thursday through Sunday, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.

