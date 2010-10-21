Life on wheels has its advantages

"He could spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair!" How often have we heard this seemingly gloomy prediction in movie and television dramas? Friends and family react with shock and horror. "No, it can't be," they say. "We'll get the best surgeons. He will walk again!" Having spent much of my adult life in a wheelchair as a result of polio, I suggest that their reaction should instead be, "It could be worse." Here, with apologies to David Letterman, are the Top 10 reasons why I don't mind using a wheelchair.

1.) I can move from place to place quickly and effortlessly. My electrically powered wheelchair travels at the speed of a very fast walk. It takes only seconds to go from one store to another in a shopping mall, or from my living room to the space behind the wheel in my modified minivan.

2.) I always have a comfortable seat. My wheelchair has deep cushions and padded arms. While others are sitting on folding chairs or benches, or even on the ground, I am in a chair comparable to the stuffed sofa in my living room.

3.) I can be patiently seated when waiting in line at places such as a supermarket check-out counter or an airport security gate. Others slowly develop sore feet and bad tempers.

4.) I see things ordinarily hidden from the public. Many restaurants that have no ramps for disabled customers have ramps for taking out the garbage from the kitchen. I must admit, however, that going through the kitchen sometimes makes me wish I had chosen a different restaurant. My most unusual sight was the embalming room at a local funeral home; the only ramp available was provided for the deceased.

5.) I never need to worry about slipping on ice or snow or a wet floor. Most people my age are constantly concerned about falling and breaking a hip. I can safely roll across any slippery surface with no possibility of falling.

6.) I enjoy the convenience of parking in handicapped parking places, particularly in rainy, windy or snowy weather. Many non-disabled people also use the spaces, but I can use them without the sense of guilt I assume they feel.

7.) I can easily carry a lot of stuff. In the back of my chair is a large pocket where I keep my wallet, reading glasses, sunglasses, keys, pen, cell phone, hand sanitizer and a book or magazine. These items, of course, can be carried in a purse. But unless you are a female, you invite comments from construction workers or cab drivers.

8.) I have a great excuse for failure to attend a potentially boring meeting or social function. I can simply say, "Sorry, the location is inaccessible for wheelchairs." Unfortunately, more often than not the excuse is completely valid.

9.) I can be assured of being able to play blackjack in the most crowded casino. Virtually every casino has at least one lower-than-normal table at which players in wheelchairs are given priority. Hurrah for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

10.) I save a lot of money on footwear. You'd be surprised how long your shoes last when you never walk.

If it's too far to walk, we use bikes, cars, buses, planes or trains. For me, it's always too far to walk, so I simply use an additional means of transportation. I'm not suggesting, of course, that you go out and buy yourself a wheelchair. I am suggesting that life in a wheelchair is by no means the horrible fate pictured in the minds of most "walkees."