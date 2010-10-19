This Day in Buffalo Sports History: The Mad Bomber

October 19, 1969 -- It's as if Daryle Lamonica was a bit upset that he had been traded by the Buffalo Bills after the 1966 season.

The Raiders hosted on the Bills on this date, and Lamonica came out throwing ... and throwing ... and throwing. In fact, he threw six touchdown passes before the end of the first half. The Bills had time to get a touchdown of their own on a 39-yard pass from James Harris to Haven Moses. That cut the lead to an astounding 42-7 at halftime. That's a Bills' team record for most points allowed in a half.

Buffalo "rallied" to make the final score 50-21. Jack Kemp came on to throw touchdown passes to Bill Enyart and Marlin Briscoe. Fittingly, the last score of the game came on a safety, as Kemp was tackled in his own end zone.

Lamonica finished 21 of 36 for 313 yards. Harris was 8 of 16 while Kemp was 8 of 26. Oddly, the Raiders only had a 404-392 edge in total yardage that day.

One other interesting stat from that game … Bill Enyart had 10 carries for the Bills. O.J. Simpson had six.

