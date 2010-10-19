KRUGER, Henry J. "Bud"

Of Blasdell, NY, October 18, 2010, beloved husband of the late Shirley J. (Colwell) Kruger; loving father of Kim M. (Tracy) and Cherie (Eric) Patcyk; dear grandfather of Todd, Kelly, Cory and Joseph Kruger, David (Jenn) and Erik Dueringer; stepgrandfather of Katie and T.J. Cocina and Erica and Steven Patcyk; proud great-grandfather of seven; also survived by three brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd (corner of Rogers Rd 646-5555), where funeral services will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.