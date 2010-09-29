Same Old Bills

Three weeks into the NFL season, the league statistics begin to take shape and somewhat define a team. Not surprisingly, the Bills are settling into their customary place near the bottom in some of the more vital categories.

The Bills are 32nd and last in total offense with 242 yards a game. That tells you how bad it was in the first two weeks with Trent Edwards at quarterback. The Bills had their best offensive game against New England in a decade and still couldn't climb out of the statistical basement. They're tied for 31st in passing yards with the Steelers -- who are 3-0. Buffalo is 17th in rushing yards.

Defensively, they're 22nd in the NFL, 27th against the rush. The pass defense has taken an early tumble, too. Last year, they were second in the league in interceptions with 28. They don't have an interception this season after three games. They're one of three teams without a pick. The Bills held opposing quarterbacks to 56.8 percent passing last year, third in the league. Through three games this year, they're 27th, allowing opposing QBs to hit 67.8 percent of their throws.

OK, so they've faced Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers the past two weeks. The secondary is bound to get better as the quality of opposing quarterbacks gets worse. This week's game against the Jets will be an interesting test. The Bills picked off Mark Sanchez five times in the teams' first meeting in New Jersey last year (they had six picks in all). But Sanchez is much-improved this season and is coming off consecutive good games.

The secondary probably isn't as bad as it's looked thus far. Certainly a pass rush would help matters. But they're not the elite unit they appeared to be a year ago, either. They benefited from some horrible quarterback play last season. Anyway, no interceptions is no interceptions. It's time for the Bills' secondary to prove just how good it really is, starting with this week's game at Ralph Wilson Stadium.