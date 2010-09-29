Allen murder trial drawing to a close; Defense, prosecution summed up their cases

The trial of Anthony J. Allen, accused of bludgeoning to death group home counselor Renee C. Greco, is expected to go to the jury today.

After nearly six weeks of testimony, prosecutors and defense attorneys presented emotion-packed summations to the jury Tuesday.

Defense Attorney E. Earl Key said Lecheay Renford, the group home resident who has been accused -- but not charged -- in the case, is responsible for administering the fatal blows that killed Greco.

"This has to be the worst investigation in jurisprudence. There is only one person who killed Renee Greco, and Anthony Allen is not one of them."

Assistant District Attorney Peter M. Wydysh disagreed.

"[Group home resident] Robert Thousand threw the blanket over her, and Allen beat her, leaving her bloody, broken and dead," Wydysh said. Thousand, Allen's co-defendant, has already pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

Allen, 19, of Rochester, was a resident of Avenue House, a group home for delinquent youth. He is charged with beating Greco, 24, with a wooden table leg on June 8, 2009, then stealing money from the office and the victim.

Thousand, 18, also of Rochester, was charged as his accomplice. Thousand, along with the three other residents of the Avenue House, all testified that Allen was the only one who hit Greco.

Key pointed to the criminal backgrounds of the residents of Avenue House, alleging that the three who were not charged were gang members, all members of the Bloods. He added that police were not even aware of the affiliation until the trial.

"Lecheay was the leader of the house, Sheron Williams was the errand boy and Donald Applewhite was the muscle," Key told the jury. "You know nothing because you cannot believe these criminals."

He said Allen was the "nerdy, awkward kid who was laughed at for volunteering at church and was hoping to go to college."

"I believe that all four are involved, and none of their testimony can corroborate each other's," Key added.

Key called for the dismissal of all 10 charges against Allen, which included two counts of first-degree murder, and said the prosecution had "not met the burden of proof."

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza denied his motion.

But Wydysh noted that Allen, in police reports, "said it was his idea to hit [Greco] with the table legs. Anthony brought the table legs upstairs."

Wydysh showed the jury the table leg -- with two bolts sticking out. He swung it in front of the jury, like a bat, even slamming it on the table..

Family members and friends of the victim were in tears as they listened to Wydysh's description of the crime.

"You've seen all the pictures. He swings and swings and puts a bolt in her forehead and the top of her eye, reloading -- with two hands on every time -- not letting up," he said. "The crack [of the stick] sounded like cement and it was swift and it was brutal."

Wydysh dismissed Key's conspiracy theory.

"How do you explain the drop of blood on [Allen's] sneaker? If Lecheay commanded everyone to go AWOL, why didn't Renford go AWOL? Why did he call the police? Why was Allen walking around asking for bleach, a knife and a bat [from other witnesses]. What motive did [the others] have? If everyone was in on it, why do they leave the table leg?"

He said Allen was suspected in the robbery from Avenue House the weekend before the slaying and that was why he wanted to kill her.

"There were not five people involved, there were two," Wydysh added.

Wydysh said Allen was found with $392 from the locked office in his pocket and was "calling all the shots."

"The table leg is cracked, because he cracked it over her head," Wydysh said. " He hit her more than 10 times because he wanted to kill her."

