Cuomo, Paladino trade accusations of 'pay to play' activity

Andrew Cuomo and Andrew Farkas have a long history, a roller-coaster relationship that started when Cuomo accused Farkas' companies of doling out $7.6 million in kickbacks as part of a federal housing program.

Today, Farkas is one of Cuomo's biggest benefactors, a major contributor to his campaign for governor who went so far as to hire his former adversary after their lawsuit was settled and Cuomo left the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"Andrew gave him a bye," Republican Carl Paladino said Monday. "And then he comes and he pays Andrew off with a $1.2 million salary he gave him and $800,000 in political contributions."

Paladino, during an interview with The Buffalo News, said the Farkas matter is criminal in nature.

The Cuomo campaign countered by criticizing former Erie County Comptroller Nancy Naples, Paladino's campaign chairwoman, and her ties to a bond underwriter who is now treasurer of the State Conservative Party.

Five years ago, a series of stories by The News revealed Naples was awarding 80 percent of the county's borrowing to one politically connected underwriter, Paul Atanasio.

"Paladino hired a campaign chair who steered more than $1 billion in bond business to the current treasurer of the Conservative Party," State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs said in a statement Monday.

The dueling allegations of pay to play started when Paladino released an Internet video ad suggesting Cuomo gave Farkas "a pass" instead of prosecuting him.

After leaving as HUD secretary in 2001, Cuomo eventually went to work for Island Capital, a Farkas company, and earned $1.2 million over two years.

"Where I come from, this is called a payoff," Paladino said in his ad.

The Cuomo campaign challenged Paladino's take on the relationship between Farkas and Cuomo.

"Pay-to-play Paladino is now rewriting history with a mud pen," said spokesman Josh Vlasto. He said the government's settlement with Insignia Financial Services, one of Farkas' companies, was negotiated by the Department of Justice, not HUD.

"This issue has been reported on extensively over the years and Paladino should know better than to try to call this a payoff," Vlasto said.

Vlasto also claims Cuomo and Farkas didn't meet until 2002, after Cuomo left HUD.

The Democrat's professional ties to Farkas date back farther, to the mid-1990s, when HUD engaged in a protracted legal battle over allegations that Insignia, which managed housing projects under a contract with HUD, paid kickbacks to building owners.

The lawsuit focused, in part, on the Sierra Nevada Arms, a Las Vegas low-income housing project that Cuomo visited in 1994 while he was assistant HUD secretary.

Cuomo later said he was so disturbed by the conditions there that he vowed to do something about it. The result was the suit that Insignia eventually settled by paying the government $7.4 million.

Years later, Farkas hired Cuomo to work for Island Capitaland later became one of the Democrat's biggest campaign contributors.

"And then he makes this guy, who should be in jail today, his campaign finance chairman," Paladino said Monday in the interview. "Come on, Andrew, are you consorting with criminals?"

The Cuomo campaign responded to the Paladino ad by claiming that, in Naples, the Buffalo businessman has an ally who engaged in her own version of pay to play.

The allegations, revealed in a series of 2005 stories by The News, stem from Naples' practice of giving the bulk of Erie County's borrowing business to one politically connected underwriter.

The News found that, over an 11-year period, Naples gave 80 percent of the underwriting work to Atanasio, a contributor to the campaigns of Republicans and a longtime friend of State Conservative Party Chairman Michael R. Long.

The Cuomo camp pointed to the Naples-Atanasio link to suggest that Republican Rick Lazio's exit from the race Monday was orchestrated by Paladino. Lazio was the Conservative Party candidate for governor.

Paladino dismissed any notion that his hiring of Naples is at all comparable to Cuomo's relationship with Farkas.

Calling Naples "a quality lady," Paladino said: "There has never been a conversation between me and Nancy Naples about me trying to get the Conservative endorsement."

Paladino's campaign manager Michael R. Caputo also noted that Naples' successor, James Hartman, continued using Atanasio as the county's underwriter.

News Washington Bureau Chief Jerry Zremski contributed to this story.

e-mail: pfairbanks@buffnews.com