In the long run, cloth diapers a better buy

Ready for a sobering statistic?

The average baby could go through roughly 6,000 diapers during the first two years of his or her life, according to the Real Diaper Association. (That's eight a day; it can vary greatly by baby.)

Set aside for a moment the daunting idea of actually changing 6,000 diapers per child. Instead, think about how much it will cost to pay for them.

If you opt for disposables, which most people do nowadays, you'll spend a total of between $1,200 and $2,500 per child in diaper costs.

That may inspire parents to take a second look at cloth diapers, which were used for centuries before the advent of disposables.

But are they really cheaper?

You will buy far fewer cloth diapers, because you reuse the ones you have over and over. You can choose a basic prefold diaper for about $2 on the low end or a one-size pocket diaper for about $20 on the high end. You'll need about 70 diapers in different sizes, as well as fasteners, waterproof covers and possibly diaper inserts and liners. That should run you about $300, according to the Real Diaper Association. You can really stretch the savings when it comes to cloth diapers, because you can use all this gear again with a second child.

With cloth diapers, there is the additional cost of laundering. Laundry services can cost up to $100 per month, which will end up running you about $2,400 over two years.

You can also try a diaper rental service, such as Cotton Buns in Buffalo, which charges a flat rate of $20 per week. That can save on the upfront cost of buying cloth diapers, and takes care of the laundering costs as well. If you do it for two years, expect to pay about $2,080.

Or, you can skip the laundry service altogether and wash the diapers at home for about $1.60 per load. That will come to roughly $436 over two years.

All told, inexpensive cloth diapers laundered at home should run about $736 over two years. Compared with a conservative estimate of disposable diaper costs, you'll save about $664.

If you use the same diapers on your next child, and continue to launder at home, you'll spend just $436, saving an additional $964!

Of course, there are all kinds of intangibles when it comes to diapers. There is an undeniable amount of convenience associated with disposables, and cloth diapers may need to be changed more often. But there are also environmental and health factors to consider -- none with easy answers. Doing the math is just the first step in making your choice, and to help you budget for what is coming.