Hume savors home cooking ; Familiar name captures Mid-Am

Tim Hume ground his way through the final five holes of the New York State Mid-Amateur on Sunday afternoon, fed by the belief he was protecting a three-shot lead. The 6-foot par save he made on No. 15 seemed to merely maintain his comfort zone. Ditto the 4-footer on No. 18.

What Hume had no way of knowing is that the math was off in the walkie-talkie communication between officials keeping competitors up to date. Not until the final group turned in their cards and the scores were posted did it become apparent that both of those putts were vital as Hume posted a one-shot victory over Doug Slattery of Brook-Lea to score a repeat of the title he first won in 2000.

There were few missteps in Hume's final-round, 2-under-par 70 for a 54-hole 222 on the demanding Crag Burn layout made all the more intimidating by greens running an estimated 13 on the Stimpmeter. (Think Oakmont during the U.S. Open.) Down three shots heading into the day, Hume soared into contention with birdies on Nos. 7-9 that enabled him to make the turn at 3-under 33. He gave one shot back to par on the back side, making bogey on the par-5 14th hole on which he was riddled by misfortune.

Yes, he's back.

Hume, 48, dominated the local golf scene before relocating to Tampa, Fla., six years ago. He won six Buffalo District Individual titles in seven years, became the only golfer to win that tournament four straight times. As former BDGA champ Frank Broderick said Sunday, the only way to beat Hume in those years was to play your absolute best and hope he was off. Otherwise, Hume had too much game for the competition.

Business circumstances enabled Hume, a sales representative for National Risk Assessment, to move his family back to Western New York for the summer. The company's Northeast expansion plans will put Hume back in the area again next summer. What qualifies as the best of both worlds for Hume's golf game is cause for greater concern among players in the district. If Hume was unbeatable with his game confined to seven months a year, how wide might the gap be when he's playing year-round?

"This was the last year of my [10-year Mid-Amateur] exemption and I wanted to come back and prove I could do it," Hume said. "It's very special to win here at Crag Burn in Buffalo."

Hume left the course Saturday after shooting a second-round 79 in cold, windy conditions convinced all he needed was to clear his mind.

"Mentally it was tough yesterday," Hume said. "Coming home I made some mistakes and [Raman Luthra] wanted to go hit balls and putt and I said, 'No, my game's fine, I just need to get away.' And I had the flu and wasn't feeling that good and this morning I woke up feeling good and I guess I'm fortunate to have been in this position before. I just knew if I got off to a good start, put a little pressure on the guys behind us and made some putts I had a chance. I made a lot of putts."

His play from 60 yards and in is what makes Hume's game so formidable. The key to his string of three straight birds on the front side was a 60-yard approach on the par-5 eighth struck from the rough toward a back-left pin location that afforded scant landing area. He lobbed it to 3 feet, and completed the blitz with a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 9. The back side became a matter of not letting it get away.

"I putted as good as I ever putted," Hume said. "That's as good as I can putt. All the birdie putts were downhillers, too, so I was fortunate to hit the cup on them."

Slattery, the co-leader heading into the day, shot 74 while the other co-leader, Matthew Ion of Crag Burn, had a 77.

