Fierce combat and tough return home

Robert W. Gross Jr. proved just how soundly he could sleep shortly after he arrived in Vietnam in November 1968.

At a troop-processing center for field assignments, he was given a lower bunk bed and managed to drift off to sleep despite a restless bunkmate above him.

"He was bouncing around, but I'd been raised on Young Street in Tonawanda across from the railroad tracks," Gross recalled of his "training" to endure nocturnal disturbances. "I could sleep no matter what was happening."

But after a few days, the 21-year-old reached his limit and complained to a fellow soldier that the occupant of the top bunk had a serious sleeping problem.

" 'The guy shakes the bed all night and is waking me up,' " Gross said. "I was told that there was no one above me -- that the shaking was from incoming mortars. I just couldn't believe I hadn't heard the mortars exploding."

Gross did not get much time to marvel over that development. He was soon in the thick of battle, serving with the Army's 9th Infantry Division, where he often participated in firefights or encountered booby traps set by the enemy in the jungles and rice paddies of South Vietnam.

To reduce the reported "body counts" of American soldiers as the war became increasingly divisive back home, Gross said, a strategy was developed where a small group of soldiers would be sent out ahead of the main patrol to, in effect, bait the enemy.

In one such incident in January 1969, about 90 miles south of Saigon, the four soldiers at the lead of a patrol drew fire from a Viet Cong fighter in a bunker under the cover of night. One of the soldiers suffered a bullet wound to the stomach and was dragged by his fellow soldiers into a nearby bomb crater.

They radioed for help, explaining that the shooter had them pinned down and that a grenade launcher would be necessary to take out the attacker.

"I was a sergeant, and normally as a sergeant, you carry a rifle, but I carried a grenade launcher because I was very good with it," Gross said.

As he crawled toward the trapped soldiers, flares lit up the night and exposed his position. The enemy fired at him from different angles with machine guns and AK-47s. But Gross pushed on.

"I kept my face in the mud and kept crawling out there," he said. "The guy in the bunker was also shooting at me."

After 10 minutes, he was beside his buddies and soon realized that he, too, was pinned down. Like them, every time he raised his head, the shooter fired.

"I couldn't get a clear shot. Then a light bulb went on in my head. I said to three of the guys, 'Put your helmets on top of your rifles and pop them up, and maybe when he starts firing, I can get a shot at him.' He was about 30 yards away.

"They popped up their helmets, and I could actually see his face and let a round go. That was the end of that. It blew his head right off."

Not wasting any time, the Americans unfurled a poncho, placed it beneath the wounded soldier and began dragging him back as the enemy continued firing at them.

"He got medevaced. I don't know if he lived. That's just the way things were then," Gross said of the experience that sticks with him the most on how he earned one of his three Bronze Stars. "It was pretty hairy."

For years after the war, Gross struggled with the chilly homecoming reception he and fellow Vietnam vets received, as well as what he considered the futility of a war that took so many young American lives.

"When I came home and I wanted to talk to somebody about the war, nobody wanted to listen. Now they ask me questions," he says of his war experiences and how attitudes have changed toward war veterans in the ensuing decades.

Gross, a retired factory worker, adds that he conquered his post-traumatic stress through Department of Veterans Affairs outreach programs and strong family backing.

"I'm just glad I survived the war," he said, "and had the support of my wife, Nina, and our two sons, Rob and Matt."

***

Robert W. Gross Jr., 63

• Hometown: City of Tonawanda

• Residence: Amherst

• Branch: Army

• Rank: Sergeant

• War zone: Vietnam

• Years of June 1968 to service: June 1970

• Most Bronze Stars, three; prominent Vietnamese Cross honors: of Gallantry; Army Air medals, six; Army Commendation Medals, three

• Specialty: Infantry squad leader