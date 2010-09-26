Around town /1 Public meetings in local communities this week

SPORTSH,t

Boston

The Planning Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 8500 Boston State Road.

Buffalo

The state-appointed control board that oversees city finances will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Library.

Also this week:

The Planning Board will meet at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in Room 901 of City Hall.

The Common Council's Finance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers on the 13th floor of City Hall.

The Common Council's Community Development Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers.

The Common Council's Legislation Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers.

The Enterprise Charter School board of trustees will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 275 Oak St.

Cheektowaga

The Maryvale School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the boardroom in the district administration building, 1050 Maryvale Drive.

Erie County

The Erie County Legislature meets at 2 p.m. Thursday on the fourth floor of Old County Hall, 92 Franklin St.

Grand Island

The Town Board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall, 2255 Baseline Road.

Hamburg

The Town Board will conduct a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in Town Hall, 6100 South Park Ave.

Also this week:

The village Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Village Hall, 100 Main St.

Orchard Park

The Village Board will meet at 8 p.m. Monday in the municipal center, 4295 S. Buffalo St.

Also this week:

The Town Board will conduct a work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the municipal center.

City of Tonawanda

The School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tonawanda High School, 150 Hinds St.

Town of Tonawanda

The Town Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 2919 Delaware Ave. A work session begins at 4 in the conference room.