Buffalo moving up in women's soccer

When the Buffalo Flash went undefeated this summer, capturing the W-League women's soccer title, Joe Sahlen started thinking.

What about a move up a level?

The owner of Sahlen Sports Park and the women's developmental soccer league team decided to pitch Women's Professional Soccer for an expansion team.

Today, the WPS will announce that Sahlen has been conditionally approved for a franchise.

"If you're looking for an analogy, the W-League is kind of like Triple-A baseball," Sahlen said. "We were clearly the class of that league this year and we're always trying to strive to do the best we can and play as competitively as we can. So naturally, we look to move up and tackle bigger challenges."

The Buffalo Flash went 14-0-2 to win the W-League title in July. The team, which will announce its official name and logo next month, will take a regional approach as it moves into WPS. While it will be based at Sahlen Sports Park in Elma, the team will split its games between the soon-to-be expanded Niagara Field at Niagara University and the 14,000-seat Rochester Rhinos Stadium.

Sahlen will help with the seating upgrade at Niagara Field, to increase capacity to about 4,000.

"There's a deep fan base in Rochester so it made sense to market the team not just in Buffalo but in the Rochester area which is a fertile ground for soccer," said Sahlen, whose daughter, Alex, played with the Flash and also is an alumnus and coach at Niagara. "We couldn't find a suitable venue in Buffalo. UB is too big and everything else has football lines on it and that's not preferable. You really want a soccer-specific venue. Alex is an assistant coach at Niagara and she played there and graduated in 2004 so we have a relationship with them. Niagara is a good setting and it lets us capture some of the Canadian market."

The WPS is in its second year of existence, and will hold its championship game on Sunday in Hayward, Calif. The league currently has seven teams after the St. Louis franchise folded during the season -- the Atlanta Beat, Boston Breakers, Chicago Red Stars, FC Gold Pride (San Francisco Bay area), Philadelphia Independence, Sky Blue FC (New York/New Jersey) and the Washington Freedom. The WPS season runs from April through September.

"The league is proud to announce an eighth franchise for the 2011 WPS Season that will play in Western New York," incoming WPS CEO, Anne-Marie Eileraas said in a statement. "The Western New York region has a tremendous soccer tradition and the existing infrastructure of the Flash organization will provide a great foundation for this team to flourish in WPS."

As for players, the WPS will hold an expansion draft with the details to be worked out in the next few weeks. The Flash is the only expansion team in the league this year, making drafting players a bit easier.

The business side of a professional women's league is another story.

"The league is new and still struggling to find its financial footing," Sahlen said. "You have to walk before you run, but we have a strong support of soccer and girls and women's soccer in particular. It's pretty much a win for everybody.

"It's not going to be easy but they have a good business plan in place. We wouldn't be getting involved if we felt it was going to be a failure and I think we can contribute toward the success of the league."

