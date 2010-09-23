Voters approve safety, other projects

Despite a small turnout, voters in the Niagara Wheatfield School District gave strong approval Tuesday to an $11.08 million proposal to make needed safety improvements and fund some progressive ecological and technological projects.

By a 335-210 vote, residents agreed to provide $4.99 million for school safety work and draw $6.09 million in Greenway funding for a variety of projects designed to expand the district's educational opportunities both inside and outside the classroom.

In thanking school district staff for their hard work on the referendum, Superintendent Carl Militello said the funding is "another push in what we need to have the best educational system for our children in the area."

A typical school budget vote in Niagara Wheatfield will draw about three or four times the total number of voters who came out for the referendum.

The low number was "surprising," Militello said. "We like to have a large participation," he said, but the tally showed that people believe in the "value-added" projects.

"It's a very positive sign in difficult economic times," Militello said, adding that the School Board and district residents are dedicated to long-range planning.

School officials said taxpayers would be responsible for the safety improvements. The improvements would bring an average increase of $21.41 per year for three or four years on a home valued at $100,000. The projects earmarked for the Greenway funding would be done only if the money is available. That money will come from the New York Power Authority as part of its 2007 relicensing of the Niagara Power Project, along with some state aid.

Some safety improvement projects, which had been overlooked and needed to be done, include the $611,000 replacement of the concrete entrance to Edward Town Middle School.

Other work would include replacement of the high school roof, restructuring seven classrooms and putting in a storage area and staff meeting room at West Street Elementary; a new synthetic gym floor and new storm drainage at Errick Road.

The recipient of the most work would be Colonial Village, where more than $2 million would be used to replace the entire west parking lot, add another lot and reconfigure traffic access. In addition, the main office would be moved to the other side of the building, the gym floor would be replaced, and new drainage and sidewalks would be installed.

Militello said work on some of the projects could begin immediately, but the Greenway work would still need to go through the Greenway-related approval process. That work also calls for improved access to Cayuga Creek and some athletic improvements that will benefit students and district residents.

School Board President William Conrad said the Greenway projects never would have been brought to the public if outside funding was not available.

