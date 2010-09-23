Spitzer offers harsh assessment of Cuomo on CNN

Andrew Cuomo is the "dirtiest, nastiest political player out there," former Gov. Eliot Spitzer declared today on national television, in a stunning public attack of the fellow Democrat.

In an interview on CNN, Spitzer issued a harsh rhetorical assessment of Cuomo's political abilities and personality.

Spitzer faulted Cuomo for running a Rose Garden campaign and said he needs to get out and "connect with the voters."

"He may have lost that critical moment to do that because Carl Paladino, crazy as he may appear to be, portrayed by the media as being a little rough around the edges, that's what the public may want right now," Spitzer said.

Asked what Cuomo needs to do, Spitzer offered both advice and a public beatdown of Cuomo, who has tried to reshape his once hardball political image from years ago in Albany during the days when he served as an adviser to his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo.

"Well, what he needs to do is speak to the public and, of course, the problem that Andrew has is that everybody knows that behind the scenes, he is the dirtiest, nastiest political player out there and that is his reputation from years in Washington," Spitzer said.

"When his father was governor, he was the tough guy. He had brass knuckles and he played hardball. He has a lot of enemies out there. Nobody's been willing to stand up to him when it appeared that he was going to win, it was inevitable. If it appears not to be inevitable, things may change. He has a lot of folks he has really been on the wrong side of who may stand up and say, 'Wait a minute, he may not want to pretend he plays that game. He does, and he's worse at it,'" the former governor said.

Asked for comment, Josh Vlasto, Cuomo's spokesman, said: "The attorney general's record, credibility and honor speak for themselves, as do Mr. Spitzer's."

Spitzer left office in 2008, during a scandal over his visits to prostitutes. He and Cuomo have never been close, and it was Cuomo who investigated the Spitzer administration's use of the state police to monitor a political enemy -- former Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno -- several years ago.

Spitzer said he does not believe Paladino can win. And he said Republicans lost their best chance when they did not back Suffolk County Executive Steve Levy for governor and instead went with Rick Lazio as the party-backed candidate. Lazio lost to Paladino last week in the GOP primary. Spitzer said Levy would be up 15 points over Cuomo right now had he been the GOP candidate.

--Tom Precious