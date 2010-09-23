On the day a new poll unveiled a suddenly tight contest for governor between Carl P. Paladino and Andrew M. Cuomo, the Republican candidate said that a whole new aura now surrounds his campaign.

A Quinnipiac University survey showing Paladino trailing the Democratic attorney general by 49 to 43 percent further enhances the Buffalo businessman's legitimacy as a candidate, according to the Paladino campaign, not only underscoring last week's convincing primary victory over Republican rival Rick Lazio, but raising the prospect of new money from across the state and the nation.

Paladino said the new numbers allow him to convey with some authority the idea that Cuomo, long considered invincible, can be beaten.

"I've got 350 e-mails here" from supporters, Paladino said in a Wednesday interview.

The results from Quinnipiac Polling Institute, based in Hamden, Conn., set the stage for two other polls being released -- this morning by Siena Research Institute and Friday the Marist Institute for Public Opinion -- that some Democrats are hoping could show, because of different sampling methods, that the race is not as close as depicted Wednesday.

Quinnipiac's survey of 751 likely voters was conducted last Thursday through Monday, with a sampling error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points. It is the first poll to reflect the difference between Cuomo and Paladino in single digits. Monday's figures from Rasmussen showed a gap of 16 points.

All in all, Paladino's campaign -- once considered a long shot -- has an official bounce.

"As we go on, as Andrew's nature becomes more apparent to the rank and file, he's losing votes," Paladino said. "That surge began three months ago."

The Quinnipiac survey dominated the campaign dynamics Wednesday, and poll director Maurice Carroll said that it revealed a new take on Cuomo.

"The publicity, the press, the polls -- everybody was so much Andrew, Andrew, Andrew, but I think people are looking upon him as an incumbent, and it's not a good year to be an incumbent," he said.

Among Democrats, Cuomo led by 87 to 8 percent, according to the poll. Among Republicans, Paladino led by 83 to 13 percent. But among independents, Paladino was ahead: 49 to 43 percent.

It is the "tea party" faithful who have brought Paladino to within striking range of Cuomo. The poll said that only 18 percent of likely voters consider themselves to be tea party followers; but those voters side with Paladino by a dominating 77 to 18 percent. Seven percent in the poll said they were undecided; 21 percent signaled that they could still change their minds.

If there is good news for Cuomo, it is that voters largely think he is doing a good job as attorney general. Fifty-one percent said they had a favorable opinion of Cuomo, while 36 percent said they have a favorable opinion of Paladino; 31 percent said they still don't know enough about Paladino.

Cuomo sought to appear unfazed by the poll.

"I take them all with a grain of salt," he said in Albany. "I think there's no doubt that Mr. Paladino won an election last week and he got a lot of publicity for winning an election, and the polls often reflect the publicity."

Carroll said the poll shows a definite bounce for Paladino after his GOP primary victory last week.

"He's within shouting difference and -- you can count on it -- he will be shouting," Carroll said.

Democrats faulted the poll's failure to include Lazio -- it asked only about Cuomo, Paladino or "someone else" -- and was based on a more limited sampling of "likely" voters instead of registered voters with 5 1/2 weeks to go before Election Day.

Carroll defended the poll, saying Lazio was not included because it is uncertain whether he will run.

Hours after the poll's release, Lazio indicated that he might be staying in the race on the Conservative line. Sources reported that GOP leaders such as former Gov. George E. Pataki are discussing options with the former congressman from Long Island.

Lazio, at an Associated Press-hosted forum near Albany, termed any calls for him to step aside "inconsequential" to the final decision that he will announce in the next few days.

Still, Conservative leaders such as Erie County Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo -- a Paladino surrogate whom Lazio beat in the Conservative primary -- say they believe that a unified ticket of Paladino and with Lazio's chosen running mate, Chautauqua County Executive Gregory J. Edwards, would result.

"There are lot of negotiations going on," he said. "I'm hopeful it will all work itself out."

But State Conservative Chairman Michael R. Long had a different take.

"I fully expect Rick Lazio to move forward as the Conservative Party candidate," he said late Wednesday. "I know there's a lot of hysteria out there, but I think Rick Lazio has something important to talk about."

Paladino spokesman Michael R. Caputo, meanwhile, said a Paladino-Edwards ticket is ready to run.

"Edwards and Carl have grown very close," he said. "We run with another upstate candidate not by choice, but we believe we have a great candidate in Edwards."

Wednesday, at least, Lazio was seeking to sound like a candidate, going through a checklist of his plans for government and attacking both Cuomo and Paladino for what he called a week of negative campaigning devoid of issues.

"I am going to be a voice involved and engaged in this debate," Lazio said, dismissing as "patently false" statements from the Paladino camp and GOP circles that Lazio is seeking something in return for dropping out.

"All I want from either candidate is some commitment to solving New York State's problems," Lazio said, adding that he believes a minor party candidate could win the general election because of the state's "very volatile political environment."

Democrats would love to see Lazio stay in the race and siphon Republican and Conservative votes from Paladino.

"I want Rick Lazio to do what Rick Lazio wants to do," Cuomo said before insisting that Lazio could end up taking votes from him. "What does Rick Lazio want to do?"

